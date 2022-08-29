Three Ravens players land on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022 list

The Baltimore Ravens went through a rollercoaster over the course over the 2021 season. The team’s continuous ability to play in competitive games throughout the year after losing so many players due to injury showed why they are considered one of the best franchises in the NFL.

The NFL Network released its annual list of the top 100 players of 2022. This year’s version of the list saw three players on the Ravens ranked on the list, all of whom were expected to make an appearance While some believe they were their spots are too low, they made the list and deservingly so after putting up great performances during the 2021 season.

Justin Tucker, K, No. 94

The Ravens found a gem in Tucker, who went undrafted to the team in 2012. Since entering the league, the former Texas star has show his incredible leg strength and accuracy whenever the team needs the veteran to make a kick. He has shown no signs of slowing down, with one of his best seasons coming in 2021.

Tucker was ranked by players and peers as the 94th best player in the league. He hit on 35-of-37 field goals in 2021 as well as hitting all of his 32 extra points.

Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL, and whenever he comes onto the field he’s more than likely to hit the ball through the uprights. He has been selected to five Pro Bowls, been named as a First-Team AP All-Pro four times and has a 91.1% career field goal percentage. Tucker also holds the record for the longest field goal made in NFL history with the 66-yarder he booted in Week 3 last season.

Lamar Jackson, QB, No. 36

Jackson often finds himself in the headlines, and it’s because he’s extremely good at what he does. Since taking over for an injured Joe Flacco late in the 2018 season, Jackson has broken numerous records, became the second-ever unanimous NFL MVP and has led Baltimore to a 37-12 record as a starter. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season with a bone bruise, he was in the MVP conversation once agains earlier in the year with his great performances.

Jackson was ranked by players and peers as the 36th best player in the league. This is a drop of 12 spots from where he was in the 2021 rankings when he was 24th overall. Jackson was ranked No. 1 on the list in 2020’s version following an impressive 2019 campaign when he became league MVP.

Jackson’s ranking may be considered low, but missing a portion of the season could have hurt his spot on the list. His dual-threat ability gives the Ravens the best chance to win on the field, and he’ll look to have a bounce back season as the quarterback continues his quest to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore.

Mark Andrews, TE, No. 32

The final Ravens’ player to be announced on the list is arguably the best tight end in the league in Andrews. The former Oklahoma star landed at No. 32, which seems low for the impressive season he had in 2021.

Andrews is often mentioned in the conversation for one of three best tight ends in the league that also includes Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers weapon George Kittle, both of which have had very impressive career to date.

Last season, Andrews was selected to the Pro Bowl and became a First-Team AP All-Pro. He broke the franchise’s all-time receptions record with 104. He also finished the 2021 season with most yards by a tight end with 1,361.

