Three Ravens given All-NFL and All-AFC honors by the Pro Football Writers of America
The Baltimore Ravens have built a roster full of talent on all three sides of the football. Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, Baltimore has a plethora of key contributors who are some of the best at what they do.
On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-NFL, ALL-AFC and All-NFC Teams. The Ravens were well represented on the lists, with wide receiver/punt returner Devin Duvernay, tight end Mark Andrews and kicker Justin Tucker bringing home both All-NFL and All-AFC honors.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker and PR Devin Duvernay selected to the PFWA All-NFL Team and All-AFC Team.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 24, 2022