Three Ravens given All-NFL and All-AFC honors by the Pro Football Writers of America

The Baltimore Ravens have built a roster full of talent on all three sides of the football. Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, Baltimore has a plethora of key contributors who are some of the best at what they do.

On Monday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-NFL, ALL-AFC and All-NFC Teams. The Ravens were well represented on the lists, with wide receiver/punt returner Devin Duvernay, tight end Mark Andrews and kicker Justin Tucker bringing home both All-NFL and All-AFC honors.