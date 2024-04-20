Three Rangers players in PFA team of the year

Rangers have three representatives in the Professional Footballers' Association Scotland team of the year, voted by their fellow top-flight players.

Unsurprisingly, Jack Butland is given the nod in between the sticks after keeping 17 clean sheets in 32 games since moving to Govan in the summer.

James Tavernier has been a familiar faces in these sides and takes his place again, after scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

Despite some sticky patches, John Lundstram's return to form following the arrival of Philippe Clement impressed the midfielder's peers and earns him a spot.