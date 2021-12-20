Three Raiders players named to 2022 Pro Bowl

The 2022 Pro Bowl teams were announced today. And the Raiders have three players named to the squad. They are DE Maxx Crosby, LB Denzel Perryman, and P AJ Cole.

Perryman has either led or been among the league leaders in tackles all season long. Even after missing the past two weeks, he still leads the league in solo tackles (78) and fourth in the NFL with 133 combined tackles.

Crosby may not have the sack numbers this season (5.0) but he has at time led the league in either pressure or QB hits. Sometimes he has led the league in both categories.

Cole leads the NFL in punt average. His 51.1 yards per punt would be tied for second in NFL history with Shane Lechler should he maintain it by season’s end.

Perryman led AFC linebackers in votes, but was sixth overall in the NFL. Several other Raiders players were among the league leaders in votes.

Here are #Raiders who finished in top 10 in fan Pro Bowl voting. Teams announced Wednesday:

Yannick Ngakoue 5th

AJ Cole 5th

Darren Waller 5th

Daniel Carlson 5th

Maxx Crosby 6th

Denzel Perryman 6th

Johnathan Abram 10th — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 20, 2021

Should they actually play the game this year, it will be held in Las Vegas, so that’s convenient.