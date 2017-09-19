Three Questions: On the Twins' road trip, David Price and Bryce Harper

With a couple of weeks left in the regular season, we thought we’d start taking a look at some of the pressing questions around the league.

Instead of trying to hit everything at once, we’re going to tackle three at a time. Sometimes, we’ll have answers. Sometimes, we’ll just throw the questions out there and provide a few details and wait to see the answers develop along with everyone else.

If you have topics for us to take on, feel free to hit me up on Twitter. Without further ado:





1. Can the Twins survive this 10-game road trip?





Admit it, you’re surprised the Twins are still holding onto a wild card spot in the second half of September. That’s OK. We’re all kind of surprised. I chatted with Jack Morris about a month ago, when he was at a Charlotte Knights game to throw out the first pitch. Minnesota came up as a topic, of course (he’s a color analyst on their TV crew) and the Twins were coming off a stretch in which they’d run off seven wins in eight games to claw their way back to the .500 mark.

“They’ve got a lot of really talented young players,” he said. “Their outfield is as good as anybody right now defensively.”

He singled out Byron Buxton, then Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler and Miguel Sano.

“They’ve got those four really good players, and then you’ve got Brian Dozier, and Joe Mauer’s playing great,” Morris said. “This is a team that scored a lot of runs last week, and that’s why they jumped right back in the race.

It’s not like they’ve completely set the world on fire, but they have continued to play good baseball. Since I talked with Morris, the Twins are 19-14, which has been more than enough to vault them into the second wild-card spot. Entering Tuesday’s game at New York, they owned a 1.5-game lead over the Angels for that final spot.

To make it to the postseason for the first time since 2010, they’re going to have to win on the road down the stretch. After the three games in New York, they play four in Detroit and three in Cleveland, before finishing with three at home vs. the Tigers.

The negative way to look at that is 10 of their final 13 on the road.

The optimistic version says they have seven of their final 13 against the Tigers. Either way, we’ll find out a lot about this young squad.





2. Can David Price thrive as a reliever?





One of my favorite storylines of the 2008 playoffs was the emergence of David Price as this unstoppable force in the Rays’ bullpen. This was a kid who carried all the expectations of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 MLB Draft, didn’t make his big-league debut until mid-September and then was a postseason rock star. I’ll never forget watching him come out to the Tropicana Field mound in Game 7 of the ALCS, with two outs in the eighth inning and Boston runners on first and third, trying to protect a two-run Rays lead. Undaunted, he struck out J.D. Drew to end that threat, then struck out two more Red Sox to polish off a scoreless ninth inning, earning what’s still the only save of his big-league career.

Kid had alligator blood.

His postseason journey as a starter has been much more bumpy, and his 2017 has been a series of cascading frustrations, lowlighted by an extended stretch on the DL. He’s healthy again, though, and without time to build his arm back to starter’s strength, the Red Sox have decided to keep him in the bullpen the rest of the year and into the postseason. Theoretically, Price could be dominant out of the bullpen, not having to worry about conserving strength and just looking to blow his fastball past hitters. Imagine him teaming up with Craig Kimbrel in late innings for the Sox.

Will that work? He made his return from the DL on Sunday and looked brilliant. He faced the minimum six batters in two perfect innings, needing just 21 pitches. If that’s a harbinger of things to come, Red Sox fans will have to be thrilled. We’ll find out more over the next couple of weeks.

3. When will we see Bryce Harper?





Harper’s injury was pretty darn scary. You remember it, about a month ago when his cleat slipped on a wet first-base bag and he tumbled to the ground.

Thankfully, it wasn’t an ACL tear like armchair doctors feared (you know you worried about that), but it was diagnosed as “just” a hyperextension. The Nationals have long had a bulletproof lead in the NL East, so they didn’t need to rush him back. And he’s still not back on the field, though he did take batting practice Sunday and showed plenty of pop in his bat (search “Bryce Harper batting practice” on Twitter and you’ll see plenty of sportswriter videos.

The Nationals still haven’t given a return estimate, though. And though the only thing the Nationals or their fans care about is seeing a fully healthy Harper take the field for the NLDS, you know everyone would love to see him showcase that return to health at least a week or so before the playoffs start. Will that happen? You can bet everyone in D.C. is asking that very question.