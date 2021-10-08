Three questions surrounding the Vikings-Lions game

The Vikings are 1-3, so it’s no surprise that the team has done some questionable things on the football field lately.

Minnesota has been marred by missed kicks (the usual), defensive failures and offensive inconsistencies. So really, take your pick.

The Vikings have to get back on track against the Lions. Or else, the team could be looking at another disappointing season without a playoff berth.

Here are three questions surrounding the Week 5 game:

How will the Lions offensive line hold up?

Sep 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs (56) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit is most likely rolling into Week 5 with a depleted offensive line unit. Minnesota’s pass rush could take full advantage. It can’t just be Danielle Hunter getting all the glory, though. D.J. Wonnum, Everson Griffen and the interior defensive linemen need to step up.

How will the Vikings' running game look?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Minneapolis. Cleveland won 14-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Dalvin Cook earned a “DNP” designation for practice at the time this article was published. Cook’s playing status is currently up in the air. Enter Alexander Mattison, who has a chance to take the starting running back reigns for this week. Mattison is one of the best backup running backs in the league, but Cook’s hypothetical absence would still be troublesome. Even if Cook plays, he may not be 100%.

Is the Mike Zimmer era on the cusp of ending?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 14: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings watches his team warm up before a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Vikings losing this game would put them at 1-4, with a daunting schedule remaining. Mike Zimmer and the rest of the Minnesota brain trust could be in hot water with a loss to a seemingly inferior divisional opponent. Will this be the end of the Zimmer era? Detroit pulling off an upset would make Minnesota’s playoff chances lofty.

1

1