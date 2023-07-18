Three questions South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer needs to answer at SEC Media Days

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer will enter his third SEC Media Days with plenty of excitement around the program's potential in 2023.

In 2022, Beamer led the Gamecocks to their winningest season since 2017, the first win over Texas A&M in program history and brought in the highest-ranked recruiting class at No. 16 since 2012. They ended the season on back-to-back upsets of No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, effectively ruining both teams' hopes of making the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina also returns former No. 1 quarterback prospect Spencer Rattler and star wide receiver Antwane Wells, who opted to forgo the NFL Draft for another season in Columbia. Rattler will represent the Gamecocks at SEC Media Days for the first time alongside punter Kai Kroeger and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway.

Here are three questions Beamer is certain to get in Nashville on Thursday, and why his answers matter:

Are last season's big wins replicable?

The Gamecocks' upset of Tennessee last season could have been called a fluke if they hadn't doubled down on it with another top-10 upset of Clemson the following week. Something clicked for South Carolina at the end of the regular season, but the question is whether they can get to that point again — ideally earlier in the year to avoid losses like Missouri and Florida.

Entering 2023, the Gamecocks have a new offensive coordinator, an inexperienced defense and no clear upgrades to last year's issues with the run game and pass rush. Beamer will have to explain how the Gamecocks plan to build on their success and capitalize on one more season with Rattler.

What should we expect from the Dowell Loggains offense?

With zero college play-calling experience, Loggains was a controversial offensive coordinator hire to replace Marcus Satterfield. He spent the past two seasons coaching tight ends at Arkansas after holding assorted roles in the NFL from 2008-20. He spent time as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans from 2012-13, for the Chicago Bears from 2016-17, for the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and the New York Jets from 2019-20.

The Gamecocks were in the early stages of constructing a new offense during spring practice but should have a clearer idea now of what changes Loggains offers. None of Loggains' NFL offenses were particularly successful, so it would instill some confidence to hear specifics Beamer on his new coordinator's on-field transition to the college level.

How will the Gamecocks top 'Turn My Swag On'?

South Carolina's creative team became the star of last year's SEC Media Days after a video of Beamer in Pit Viper sun glasses dancing to Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On" went viral. The clip, which surpassed 955,000 views and 149,000 likes on TikTok, led to questions about the Gamecocks' "youthful" energy and use of social media as a recruiting and culture-building tool. It also sparked minor drama with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who made a comment about "(dancing) around ... (in) stupid sunglasses" that appeared directed at Beamer.

The Gamecocks' efforts to create viral social content haven't slowed down: A TikTok parody of The Office during spring practice drew nearly 640,000 views, and the team's video announcing its 2024 SEC opponents garnered more than 331,000.

