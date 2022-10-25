Three questions for Phoenix Suns matchup vs. defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors

Three questions entering Tuesday’s Suns-Warriors showdown at Footprint Center.

What’s happening with Chris Paul’s 3?

The Suns veteran point guard is coming off a 1-of-8 effort from deep in Sunday’s win over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The most he’s ever attempted in a game is 12 back in 2018-19 season with the Rockets, who were all about launching 3s under Mike D’Antoni.

Paul last took eight in a game last season as he made three in a win at Brooklyn to cap a 4-0 road trip in November 2021. He scored 22 on 11-of-19 shooting.

He was getting to his midrange and had the ball. Paul has been more off the ball this season as Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are handling it.

It’s been an adjustment, but Paul has said he looked forward to playing off the ball.

He shot just 31.7% from 3 last season, his lowest since his rookie year when he was at 28.2%.

Through three games this season, Paul is at 9.1%.

The 1-of-8 night is most of that, but still, wow.

Paul has built a body of work that’ll make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Paul is still doing everything else well as he’s second in the league in assists at 10.7 a game.

Plus, teams have too much respect to just leave him alone.

If he’s still struggling to make 3s a month from now, will opponents force the action so that Paul is left to shoot the ball? Looking forward to seeing how the Warriors defend him when he's without the ball, which is happening more now.

Deandre Ayton-James Wiseman matchup?

The could be fun.

Ayton went first overall in the 2018 draft.

Two years later, Wiseman was the second overall pick.

One-and-done athletic bigs who can shoot it.

Ayton has a size and skill advantage over Warriors starting center Kevon Looney, but Looney battles and always looks to outwork the Suns center.

Wiseman is a different deal. He matches up with Ayton in terms of size and athleticism.

If Wiseman can hold his own against Ayton and make him work on the other end, the Warriors may not have to play as much small ball with Draymond Green guarding Ayton.

Which star has the biggest night?

Got plenty of them in this one.

Suns – Devin Booker, Ayton and Paul.

Warriors – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins.

Green is in a class by himself.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are key players for Phoenix.

Then there’s Jordan Poole.

He may have the biggest night of them all.

Poole is coming off a 24-point effort in Sunday’s win against Sacramento. He went 3-of-5 from 3.

Tuesday will be Golden State’s first road game of the season.

Sellout crowd. Boos galore. Two championship contenders.

If Poole comes to play, watch out.

