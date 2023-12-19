Three questions for Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin as National Signing Day nears

OXFORD — It's time to pause the focus on Ole Miss football's annual demonstration of transfer portal dominance.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, as the bulk of coach Lane Kiffin's Class of 2024 prepares to sign their national letters of intent.

Here are three questions for the Rebels as signing day nears.

Is there signing day drama in store for Ole Miss football?

If Kiffin has taught Ole Miss fans anything since his arrival following the 2019 season, it's that they should expect the unexpected.

That applies to the early signing period, too.

Since Kiffin took charge, the Rebels have landed 10 commitments on the first day of the early signing period itself ‒ including at least one in every cycle.

"It's a little bit strange," Kiffin said this time last year. "It's like talking about your draft class on the third day of the draft."

Cayden Lee was last year's on-the-spot addition. He looks like a promising pickup for the Rebels, having impressed the coaching staff enough to appear in nine games.

How many signees will make a notable impact for Rebels?

The Ole Miss Class of 2024, ranked 19th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, is only part of the roster-building equation in this era of college football.

Of the 22 players who played the most on offense and defense this season, 15 arrived via the transfer portal. Kiffin has already landed a handful of big-name portal additions for next season, headlined by Florida's Princely Umanmielen.

So the question becomes; how many members of this new crop of Ole Miss freshmen will have key roles down the line?

In 2020, Kiffin signed 18 players − 13 of whom left via the transfer portal or are currently in the portal. Eighteen of Ole Miss' 25 enrollees in the 2021 class have done the same.

It will be interesting, as Kiffin's more recent classes develop, to learn whether he's changed his recruiting approach to account for the transfer portal's realities.

Do Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss need to do more after signing day?

Signing day will mark the finish line in the 2024 class for some programs.

That is rarely the case for the Rebels, who seem to have more work ahead of them in this cycle.

The headliner in that effort will be Starkville's Baylon "Stonka" Burnside ‒ a standout at both safety and wide receiver who has indicated that he'll be announcing his commitment on Jan. 3.

The former Mississippi State commit and four-star prospect told 247Sports in late November that his decision would come down to the Rebels and Bulldogs.

New coach Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State have the edge in that recruitment, according to forecasts made by multiple site experts.

Lebby's hire at MSU offers an interesting wrinkle. Ole Miss and Kiffin have dominated the Bulldogs in the last two cycles when it comes to in-state recruiting. Continuing that, despite the arrival of his former offensive coordinator in Starkville, is key to what Kiffin is building.

