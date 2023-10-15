Three questions for Kansas State football following a big victory at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – The resilient Kansas State football team of last year — the one that has not dropped back-to-back games since the last two weeks of the 2021 regular season and went 4-1 in Big 12 road games — finally proved to be alive and well in 2023.

The Wildcats, coming off a disappointing loss at Oklahoma State, rallied the troops with a well-rounded effort Saturday night against Texas Tech on the way to a 38-21 victory in front of 56,200 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

"A great team win," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "We played good football tonight in all three phases, and all three phases had a hand in the win.

Indeed, true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson led a second-half charge that saw the Wildcats score the game's final 21 points while the defense turned into a turnover machine with three interceptions for the final 17 1/2 minutes. The special teams weren't too shabby either, getting solid performances from punter Jack Blumer, kicker Chris Tennant and a kick coverage unit that stopped Tech cold.

With the victory, K-State improved to 4-2, and more importantly 2-1 in the Big 12 with winnable home games the next two weeks against TCU and Houston. A loss would have put any hopes they had of returning to the conference championship game in serious jeopardy.

There are certainly fewer unanswered questions leading into this Saturday's 6 p.m. game on ESPN2 against TCU than there were after last week's loss. But here are three to ponder.

Related: Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson puts the Wildcats on his back

Who is the quarterback of choice going forward?

Texas Tech was clearly a matchup made in heaven for Avery Johnson, who excels in the quarterback run game. He scored both of K-State's first-half touchdowns while sharing time with starter Will Howard, and then played most of the second half, tacking on three more scores.

Howard, who played his worst game at Oklahoma State, completed a respectable 6-of-9 passes for 86 yards and led the Wildcats on a field goal drive to start the game. But it was Johnson who stole the show, rushing for 90 yards and a school record-tying five touchdowns on just 13 carries and completing 8-of-9 passes for 77 yards.

So did Johnson do enough for Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein to make a change, will Howard be back as QB1 this week, or will they continue to split time?

"We'll discuss it each week," was Klieman's noncommittal answer. "But I know this: Both kids, Avery and Will are really good football players, and we need them both."

Stay tuned.

Related: Kansas State football beats Texas Tech, 38-21: Recap

Was this a turning point for the Wildcats?

K-State bounced back nicely from its first loss to Missouri in its nonconference finale to handle Central Florida to open Big 12 play, but then laid an egg at Oklahoma State following a bye week.

The question now is whether they can put together a mini-winning streak at home and head to Texas on Nov. 4 with a 4-1 conference record. Things certainly look more promising now than they did just one week ago.

"We definitely needed this win since we lost to Missouri and lost to Okie State," said senior running back Treshaun Ward, who led the Wildcats in rushing with 118 yards, by far his best performance as a Wildcat. "To get this (win), it means putting a little of that confidence in us.

"Next week we've got a home game, so it's going to get the crowds out and we'll try to get another dub."

Related: Kansas State football at Texas Tech: Scouting report, prediction

Raise your hand if you can play linebacker

Kansas State already lost linebackers Daniel Green and Asa Newsom for the season, and against Texas Tech they took another hit. True freshman Austin Romaine, who took Green's place at middle linebacker, went down with an injury, and versatile sophomore Jake Clifton was ejected for targeting late in the first half.

"We were almost out of linebackers today," Klieman said.

Fortunately, Clifton, who can play all three linebacker spots, will be available at the start of the TCU game after sitting out the second half against Texas Tech. It helps that senior Will linebacker Austin Moore and sophomore Sam backer Desmond Purnell have been steady all season, but the Wildcats' depth certainly has been tested.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Three questions for Kansas State football ahead of home game vs. TCU