Three questions for Georgia football after win over UAB

The Georgia football team equipment truck hasn’t had to gas up and hit the road yet this season, but that will finally happen in the week ahead.

The Bulldogs are one of only five FBS teams yet to play away from home this season. The others: Michigan, Michigan State, Baylor and Arizona State.

Georgia’s schedule strength was 107th entering the weekend, according to the Sagarin Ratings. UAB got a $1.9 million guarantee for coming to Athens, where the Bulldogs snagged a 49-21 win.

Here are three questions on the Bulldogs afterwards:

Can Auburn keep up with Georgia?

It will take a quick turnaround for Saturday's game.

Auburn lost to Texas A&M Saturday, mustering 200 yards of total offense.

The Tigers’ offense has struggled in its two games against Power 5 Conference teams under first-year coach Hugh Freeze in a 14-10 win at Cal and the 27-10 loss in College Station.

The only touchdown for Auburn came on a defensive score, and the Tigers were 3 of 15 on third downs.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects the Auburn fanbase to do their part.

“It will be one hell of an environment,” he said. “They do an incredible job with their fan base. It's one of the places I think I've coached there more than any other location outside of here and Tuscaloosa.

It’s a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

How good was Georgia football QB Carson Beck Saturday?

Well, Beck’s quarterback efficiency rating Saturday was 188.2, a number reached only twice during the regular season last year (Oregon and South Carolina) by Stetson Bennett. He also topped that number in the SEC championship game and in both College Football Playoff games.

The first-year starter is completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception with two rushing touchdowns.

He was 22 of 32 for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns against UAB in less than three quarters of action.

“He has grown up and matured,” said UAB coach Trent Dilfer, who worked with Beck as an Elite 11 coach. “I thought he played with a great deal of poise. …I thought offensively that they made some really nice adjustments. They kind of got into what I call the scalpel king of football where they nick you a little bit and eventually you bleed out. That is what they did in the second and third quarters. They took a couple shots but really those were ball-control plays, getting the ball in space to the best players, breaking tackles. It is hard to defend.”

Georgia’s best player is Brock Bowers, who had 9 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. The tight end had 110 yards after the catch.

“Trying to get the ball in hands, obviously, we try to do,” Beck said. “Today we were able to. He showed everybody why we need the ball in his hands.”

Which injured players will Georgia Bulldogs get back Saturday?

Hard to say, but it’s fair to assume that some players were held out Saturday given the SEC grind is here starting with Auburn and Kentucky.

Defensive end Mykel Williams, Georgia’s best pass rusher, sounds like he just had a one-game absence.

"He's sick,” Smart said. “Hate it because he's a really good player, but he wasn't able to play. We expect him to be back next week."

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) seems likely to be back after missing two games.

"It's hard not having him out there,” Smart said. “He's a good player. He's a field general, he's a communicator. I don't know that we've had to adjust with him not being out there. You can't adjust. “

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey hasn’t played yet this season due to a back injury but ran this week and Saturday, Smart said.

“He’s been cutting,” Smart said. “He’s been in a black (non-contact) shirt. We’re hopeful.”

Smart said wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (three catches for 94 yards) didn’t practice all week and was just cleared to play for an undisclosed injury.

Running back Kendall Milton (MCL) could return. Running back Roderick Robinson (ankle) was in a boot.

“I just wish we were healthier,” Smart said. “There's a lot of people missing. These guys, they don't stop and complain and whine about it. They find a way. As a coach, you have to be agile, mobile and flexible.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Three Georgia football questions after Bulldogs beat UAB to go to 4-0