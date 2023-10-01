Three questions following Georgia football's closer-than-expected win over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. - Some wins bring out the emotion more than most.

Such was the case for Kirby Smart Saturday evening when his No. 1 Georgia football team survived a test from 14 ½-point underdog Auburn and left with a 27-20 victory.

Smart took off his gameday visor and tossed it high into the stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Maybe 10 rows up.

"They all matter, they all feel good,” Smart said. “We put so much into this, 16- to 18-hour days for five, six, seven days. These kids work really hard, and there's a lot of buildup, so when you have a situation where you were behind... and you come back and win on the road, it says something about your team and your character.”

More: Kirby Smart doesn't know how good Georgia football is. He's not alone. It just keeps winning

More: Brock Bowers, Georgia football stave off Auburn upset bid to stay unbeaten

Here are three questions about Georgia football after a day when Brock Bowers had almost double the number of receiving yards (157) that Auburn had as a team (88).

If and when Georgia football loses this year, will fans storm the field?

If it’s away from Athens, almost certainly.

If you beat the two-time reigning national champions that’s on a 20-something game winning streak, fans are going to leave the stands. Heck, Ole Miss fans stormed the field after beating a now twice-defeated LSU team Saturday night.

It’s not going to happen in Sanford Stadium where Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss will play this season, and all could be candidates to pull the upset.

The Florida team that played at Kentucky Saturday doesn’t look like it’s got a chance against Georgia, but if it did win, it would be interesting to see a field storming in a 50-50 neutral site game. Georgia's remaining road games are at Vanderbilt (don't think so), at Tennessee (possible) and at Georgia Tech (doubtful).

What’s an underrated part of Georgia football's comeback victory Saturday?

It’s got to be kicker Peyton Woodring, who entered 4 of 7 on field goals with two misses inside 30 yards.

Woodring didn’t attempt a field goal last week, but both of his field goal tries Saturday were pivotal.

The freshman connected from 37 yards to tie the game at 10 and then put Georgia ahead 20-17 by booting one from 38.

"Big man,” Smart said. “We've been putting a lot of pressure on him in practice, but I don't know that simulates it. There's nothing that simulates what he had to do today. I told the team after the game, he begs to do the pressure kicks in practice, and he made them in the game. I think the kid's got something special to him."

Woodring is 1 of 3 inside 30 but is now 5 of 5 between 30 and 39 yards. His 38 yarder is his longest as a Bulldog.

How much did Georgia Bulldogs improve in red zone defense?

Better, but still not at the level it wants.

Georgia entered ranked 115th in the nation in percentage of touchdowns allowed in the red zone at 75 percent. Opponents scored touchdowns when it reached the 20-yard line in six of eight trips.

Auburn managed two touchdowns on four trips to the red zone, scoring on a 5-yard Jarquez Hunter run and a 9-yard Robby Ashford run.

It also got a 27-yard field goal.

Georgia turned Auburn over by downs when Nazir Stackhouse made a second-down stop on a Hunter 4-yard run, Smael Mondon stopped him for no gain and Hunter got nothing on a fourth-and-1 when tackled by Jamon Dumas-Johnson after a high snap.

“I think he could have gone for a field goal but felt like he needed touchdowns,” Smart said. “I was thinking the same thing - when do I go for it, when do I not? That was a big stop, but hell, we gave them another possession after that.”

Georgia has allowed four rushing touchdowns in five games. It gave up just seven in 15 games last year.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are three questions about Georgia football after beating Auburn