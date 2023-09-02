Three quarters of Church of England clergy voted against Brexit

Anglican Woman Priest Giving Holy Communion in Holy Trinity Church

More than three quarters of Church of England clergy are Remainers, poll data show.

Some 75.4 per cent of respondents backed Remain during the 2016 referendum, while only 18.8 per cent voted Leave, appearing to put them at odds with their congregations.

Previous data suggest between 55 and 66 per cent of Anglican worshippers supported Brexit.

The Times poll of almost 1,200 active Church of England clergy also found the majority of priests back Labour.

The survey also discovered that 36 per cent of the Church lean Left, with the Conservatives lagging in fourth place on 13 per cent, behind the Liberal Democrats and “don’t know”.

Professor Linda Woodhead, head of the department of religious studies at King’s College London, said the survey had found that priests occupy an unusual “middle ground” on a lot of issues.

“It is very interesting and shows that [Church of England priests] are a very distinct cohort in British society,” she said.

“They are more Left-wing politically [than Anglican worshippers and average Britons], but more conservative on personal morality.”

She added that Anglican worshippers tend to be more “Right-wing on politics but socially liberal on personal ethics”.

The survey was produced in close collaboration with academics and polling experts and was sent to a random sample of 5,000 priests with English addresses from Crockford’s Clerical Directory of Anglican clergy.

It received 1,486 responses and results were analysed from the 1,185 respondents still in active ministry.

The age and sex of respondents tallied extremely closely with the overall breakdown for the church’s entire body of active priests, the newspaper said.

Asked who they would back if there were a general election tomorrow, 36.1 per cent of respondents said Labour, 17.9 per cent the Lib Dems, 16.8 per cent did not know, and 13.2 per cent said the Tories.

A further 6.4 per cent said Green and 1.3 per cent chose the Reform party.