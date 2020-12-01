The Broncos had to play a game without a quarterback on Sunday because one quarterback, Jeff Driskel, tested positive for COVID-19 and the other three quarterbacks on their roster all had to quarantine because of close contact with Driskel. But none of the three quarterbacks caught the virus from Driskel.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles all tested negative in the latest round of testing, as they have every day, and are now cleared to return.

That means if the NFL had delayed the Broncos’ game until tonight, rather than forcing the Broncos to play with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, the Broncos would have their quarterbacks on the field.

The Broncos are not happy with the NFL for forcing them to play under those circumstances, but the quarterbacks themselves bear plenty of blame, as they were together in a meeting room without masks, in violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Lock is expected to start at quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

All three quarantined Broncos quarterbacks test negative again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk