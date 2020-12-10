Three prospects taken from Yankees in 2020 Rule 5 Draft

Yankees treated image with logo color

During the annual Rule 5 MLB Draft on Thursday, three Yankees prospects were taken away to different teams.

The Boston Red Sox selected right-handed starter Garrett Whitlock from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 24-year-old had a 3.07 ERA in 14 games with Double-A Trenton in 2019. He was supposed to make the leap to Triple-A this past season before it was cancelled.

Another starter in Trevor Stephan was taken by the Cleveland Indians. The 25-year-old hasn’t made it passed Double-A, splitting time between Trenton and High-A Tampa in 2019. He had a 4.73 ERA total between those two leagues.

And finally, SS Kyle Holder, who was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies, is the final prospect taken from the farm. He played primarily for Double-A Trenton in 2019, owning a .265/.336/.405 slash line in 112 games. He also had nine homers and 40 RBI.

In the minor league section of the Draft, the Yankees took Matt Krook from the Tampa Bay Rays to join their Triple-A squad