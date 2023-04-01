Three priority 2024 recruits are visiting Texas A&M this weekend

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke, because joking about recruiting on any day is just plain wrong! Texas A&M is nearing the end of its second full week of spring football this weekend, and while most of the 2023 roster continues to prepare for the Maroon and White spring game on April 15th, head coach Jimbo Fisher is also hosting three of the program’s priority recruits in the 2024 class.

As one of the most sought-after players in the class, five-star EDGE Colin Simmons, whose Aprils 1st visit has been known for quite some time now made his visit to College Station known to the public this afternoon, soaking in everything A&M has to offer in what is hopefully a very productive visit during his recruiting battle.

Next up, four-star linebacker and current LSU commit Xavier Atkins is still taking visits, including one to College Station to check out A&M’s Saturday scrimmage, marking this third campus visit, and a good sign that the Aggies are still in play for a potential commitment flip if the all the star align.

4-Star LB @XavierAtkins8 in College Station taking in the @AggieFootball scrimmage today. Current @LSUfootball commit that has multiple visits now to Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/Pn2FTEqyzo — James Leopold (@jamesleopold14) April 1, 2023

Last but not least, the four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith, who remains uncommitted but is a favorite land with Oklahoma in accordance with 247Sports’ Crystal ball, Texas A&M offered the talented defender back in May of last year, where he returned in June and July for multiple campus visits, making this his third A&M visit overall. The Aggies remain one of Smith’s top remaining programs, and I wouldn’t be surprised if at least one more visit takes place this summer.

Even though Simmons, Atkins, and Smith aren’t the only recruits visiting this weekend, landing either one of these three rising stars would be a huge step towards building for the future at key positions. As always, Gig ‘Em, and BTHO the off-season.

