Three Princeton Track Stars are headed to nationals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – On June 13 and 14, three Princeton Middle School Track and Field athletes will be putting their speed and jumping abilities to the test at the New Balance National Meet.

The track meet hosted at Franklin Field in Philadelphia will see Princeton’s Kamarion Reed, Kameron Houghland, and Robert Tibbs competing in their own events.

The Nationals will not only see the middle schoolers compete, there will also be high school and professional track athletes there as well. Their coach, Raheem Williams told 59News this opportunity may open up the kids’ futures in the world of track and field.

Princeton Middle School Track & Field Coach, Raheem Williams said, “I definitely did tell them, ‘hey, make some friends.’ These are going to be some of the top competitors in the nation. So you’re definitely going to want to make some good friends if you want to stay in the world of track.”

On June 13, Reed will take on the 100 meter dash and Tibbs will run the 400 meters in the Track portion of Nationals.

Houghland will be competing in the Field portion of Nationals on June 14 in the long jump competition.

The three also set high standards all Track season. Throughout the season, Reed went undefeated in the 100 and 200 meter races. Tibbs broke school records and won MVP honors at several track meets. Although this was Houghland’s first season participating in Track and Field, he recorded a 17.8″ long jump.

Houghland and Reed are more than just Track athletes. Both of them play football, which helps with their Track and Field conditioning.

This is the first time Princeton Middle School will be taking athletes to the New Balance Nationals.

This trip is being made possible by donations from parents and local organizations. “Without outside funding, we really wouldn’t be able to get these kids up there, but our community is strong, our parents are just amazing,” said Williams. “We’re going to make it happen and hopefully, we’re going to make it happen next year, too. Hopefully we’ll have more kids.”

The Princeton Middle School Track and Field is joined together with Glenwood Middle School, where Reed goes to school.

