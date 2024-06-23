Three Premier League clubs named as transfer options for Kimmich

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have been named as part of a five-team group in contention to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old has entered the final season of his contract at Bayern Munich and an extension to that deal has been described as ‘increasingly unlikely’, with the German side prepared to cash-in on the midfielder rather than lose him on a free transfer in 2025.

Negotiations will take place between Bayern and Kimmich after Euro 2024 though Sky Germany are reporting an exit is growing in probability.

The German international would consider just five clubs were he to leave the Allianz Arena, however, which include Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been named as potential options for Kimmich, who could seek a new challenge after a decorated spell in Bavaria.

The midfielder has won eight league titles, three German Cups and the Champions League among his honours, alongside 88 caps for Germany at international level.

Last season, Kimmich – who can operate in midfield or at right-back – ranked in the Bundesliga’s top 10 players for chances created, passes into the final third, progressive passes and crosses.

Read – Euro 2024: Five things we learned from Matchday Two

See more – Euro 2024 – Best XI from the second round of group games

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok