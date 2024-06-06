Three Premier League clubs eyeing Mason Greenwood, Man United would prefer foreign sale



Manchester United did end up winning their 13th FA Cup title but overall, it was a dismal season in which the club recorded its worst-ever Premier League finish.

United’s European return was short-lived as well with the Red Devils suffering elimination from a relatively easy group. Their Carabao Cup defence ended in the Round of 16.

New co-owners INEOS have seen enough and are planning a complete revamp with multiple stars set to be sold to keep the club in line with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Mason Greenwood, who spent last season out on loan at Getafe, is attracting plenty of interest from all across Europe while the Spanish club would also like to keep him for another season, but only on loan.

Greenwood future and English interest

Keeping in mind their precarious financial situation, the 20-time English league champions would prefer a straight sale while both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have offered swap deals.

There is also interest from Serie A with the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Lazio mentioned as potential suitors. Interest in the United academy graduate is also on the rise back in England.

The Peoples Person had relayed that a couple of English clubs were eyeing the England international and now, Football Insider have claimed that as many as three clubs are chasing Greenwood’s signature.

“Mason Greenwood is wanted by three Premier League clubs as he looks set to leave Manchester United this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

“The trio have registered their interest in the forward, 22, and Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about his availability. Sources say a move abroad remains the more likely option for Greenwood.

“Man United are still planning to sell the one-cap England international this summer and don’t want to send him out on loan again, with his contract due to expire in June 2025.”

Foreign sale preferred

United would prefer a foreign sale instead of strengthening a direct rival while the versatile forward would find it difficult to find acceptance in England amid hostile crowds.

The player was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was suspended by the club two seasons ago.

Those charges were subsequently dropped, but United failed to reintegrate him into the first team fold due to fan pressure.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already announced that should the club not receive a satisfactory bid, United are open to recalling the 22-year-old and reintegrating him into the first-team fold.

A lot more twists and turns are expected when it comes to a resolution regarding Greenwood’s future.

