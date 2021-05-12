Three predictions for Ravens’ 2021 NFL schedule

The Baltimore Ravens will find out when they’ll be playing their opponents on Wednesday, as the 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released in full. Baltimore has a much tougher schedule this year as opposed to in 2020, where they held the easiest schedule in the league.

In 2021, the Ravens will face off against the teams in the AFC North two times each, while also playing the AFC West, the NFC North, the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Rams. There are opportunities within that list of opponents to have a galore of primetime matchups and plenty of great football games.

Here are three predictions for Baltimore’s 2021 schedule.

Baltimore opens the season on the road

Over the last four seasons, the Ravens have loved the opening weekend of the season. They've outscored their opponents 164-19 over their last four Week 1 matchups, starting their recent seasons strong regardless of who and where they play. Baltimore started their season at home last year, so it would make a bit of sense to have their opening game in 2021 on the road. However, another big reason as to why the Ravens could be on the road in Week 1 is the fact that the Baltimore Orioles are slated to play the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards at 1:05pm EST on September 12th, which is the opening Sunday of the NFL season. That could cause issues around the city of Baltimore, so it would make sense for the Ravens to start their year on the road in 2021.

The Ravens and Steelers will be scheduled to face off on Thanksgiving night for the second straight year

One of the most notable matchups of the 2020 season was when the Ravens were slated to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for the premiere Thanksgiving night matchup. It was going to be a battle of two high-powered AFC North rivals with the potential to be a phenominal matchup. However, the Coronavirus hit Baltimore hard in the week leading up to the game, resulting in multiple rescheduled dates and over 20 players and staff members being placed on the Reserve/COVID list. The game ended up being played on a Wednesday afternoon, generating much less of an overall audience. It was still an exciting contest, but it could be that the league wants to try to have the matchup played this year when and where they originally wanted it played in 2020.

Baltimore will have at least four primetime games

With Baltimore having a 2021 schedule with so many quality opponents, it seems likely that the organization will be in for their fair share of primetime games, considering they themselves have a great team. The Ravens had a total of five primetime games in 2020, so it would make sense for them to again be featured in the spotlight quite a bit this year. The NFL doesn't want to give any one team too many primetime games, but they'll reward teams who are good year in and year out with big games in the best time slots. With Baltimore playing in an extremely tough AFC North division plus matchups against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and more, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Ravens get at least four primetime games in 2021.

