Would these three potential star trade targets fit the Celtics?

Tuning into a Boston Celtics game lately has been like going to make a late-night hot chocolate, venturing to the refrigerator and finding out you bought reduced-fat whipped cream instead of regular. It’s fine, but just not quite what you were looking for.

This Celtics team is still figuring itself out under first-year head coach Ime Udoka and figuring out life without a distinct third option to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Gone are Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. Now it’s just the two young wings, Marcus Smart, an aging Al Horford and Co. Boston’s supporting cast has done it here and there but hasn’t quite found the key to the consistency Udoka is looking for.

There has been talk among fans and pundits of what the Celtics can do at the deadline to improve their performance. Some of it has centered on blowing things up and starting over; others adopt the opposite approach. Take Jack Simone’s piece for CelticsBlog that outlines targets the Celtics could have at the deadline for another star. Simone suggests a list of 10 but keys in on three.

Let’s take a look at what he suggests.

Damian Lillard

Simone’s third target is Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard. This would be a dream get. Pairing Tatum and Brown with Lillard would be a nightmare for opposing defenses. It would cost nearly everything the Celtics have to get it done, though. That means at least three young assets, Al Horford for salary matching and picks.

Lillard is locked up for four seasons on big money as well, so the rest of the team would have to be stitched together perfectly for it to work.

This is incredibly unlikely to ever happen. Lillard has been consistent about his desire to win in Portland and the cost would be unimaginably high. If this trade becomes available, do whatever it takes to get it done, but it would almost certainly include Brown — as Simone says — so it wouldn’t quite work.

Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons is a very good basketball player, let’s get that out of the way. He is a dynamic defender and other-worldly passer that would slot perfectly into the ideal Celtics offense. However, the last thing this Celtics team needs is a distraction, which adding Simmons would be regardless of how he fits into the team.

He has not played this season as he is sits out while the Sixers work to find a suitable trade partner for him. Despite consistent fines, he appears no closer to suiting up for the team this season.

The Celtics have a first-year coach who, notably, has coached Simmons before but is still establishing himself in the organization.

Simmons also needs a number of high-quality shooters around him to compensate for his own scoring deficiencies. The Celtics’ are 22nd in the league in 3-point percentage even though they have two players averaging over 20 or more minutes per game who are shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc: Grant Williams and Josh Richardson. Brown is a good shooter and Tatum has been good in years past, but neither are guarantees from 3.

Simmons would be a high-level piece in an ideal world with the perfect roster, but he doesn’t seem to be the right piece for this Celtics team. Plus the cost of acquiring him from a division rival would be astronomical.

De'Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox would be an intriguing option for the Celtics. The Sacramento Kings are not contending in the Western Conference this season, barring a significant changes.

Fox had a breakout season last year, averaging 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game last year — career-highs. He is an above-average scorer and passer who could divert attention away from Tatum and Brown.

He is struggling defensively this season, though, so acquiring him may eat into Udoka’s defense-first mentality. He is also not a great shooter, hitting just 25.8% of his 3-point attempts this season. His lack of consistent shooting would be a concern should Brad Stevens acquire him, as it would allow defenses to continue the pressure on Tatum and Brown at the arc instead of guarding Fox up high.

Fox would cost the least of the three options and could be tired of losing in Sacramento, so this is plausible.

