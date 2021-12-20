Three potential candidates for Texas’ WR coach

News broke on Sunday that Texas wide receivers coach Andre Coleman would not be retained for the 2022 season.

Steve Sarkisian will undoubtedly target a coach with a proven track record in both development and recruiting. Texas had 15 wide receivers only the roster last season but failed to get much production outside of two or three guys.

Despite signing the No. 5 class in the country during the early signing period, Texas still has some holes at wide receiver.

Recruiting at the wide receiver position has been an issue for the Longhorns over the past couple of years. Texas only landed one receiver in the 2022 class while missing out on elite talents like Evan Stewart and CJ Williams.

Whoever Sarkisian hires will need to look to the transfer portal to add talent and depth to the room.

Take a look at a few candidates to replace Coleman as the wide receivers coach.

Brennan Marion, Pitt WR coach

Brennan Marion is one of the bright young minds in college football.

Jordan Addison has become a bonafide star under Marion at Pitt. Addison is a finalist for the Biletnikoff award given to the top wide receiver in the country.

Marion is an expert in the “Go-Go” offense that features unique two-back sets and option concepts. Adding some of Marion’s ideas to Steve Sarkisian’s playbook would bolster the Texas offense.

Adding Marion would also give Texas an east coast footprint in recruiting.

Ra'Shad Samples, TCU run game cordinator

Former SMU now TCU assistant coach Ra’Shad Samples has been one of the best on the recruiting trail in the DFW area.

Samples worked at Texas under Tom Herman before receiving a promotion from Sonny Dykes at SMU in 2019.

Getting Samples back into the fold at Texas will be a difficult task but bringing in one of the top recruiters in the state would be a major addition to Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Tyler Grisham, Clemson WR coach

A bit of a wild card option for Texas. Tyler Grisham helped Clemson produce a multitude of NFL wideouts during his time as an analyst and full-time coach.

Clemson has seen some serious turnover on their staff this offseason. Dabo Swinney has lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs which could prompt Grisham in considering other options.

