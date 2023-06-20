Three possible trap games for Texas football in 2023

Texas’ football program is no stranger to trap games. In fact, it’s safe to say for the past decade that the Longhorns have fallen victim to at least one trap game per year.

This past season it was Texas Tech in overtime, the season prior Kansas defeated the Longhorns in Austin, and the season before that it was a loss to TCU. Each one of these games was decided by an average of two points and were all equally as detrimental as the other.

When fans look at Texas’ 2023 schedule combined with the returning production on offense, there are believers that the Longhorns could win every game on the schedule.

If there were any year for Texas to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff, it would be this one. However, Texas has often been plagued by the “this is our year” mentality, and has come up short every year since 2009. It typically feels as if the only thing getting in Texas’ way the past few years have been themselves, and that is typically when they fall victim to a team they should beat.

I decided to break down the three games that I think could be possible trap games for the Longhorns in 2023. It is worth noting that a trap game cannot be against a ranked opponent. Texas has to be favored in the game and Oklahoma never counts as a trap game because Red River is always ultra-competitive and unpredictable.

First, a trip to Waco in Week 4

Week 4 at Baylor

Baylor is viewed as a middle of the pack team in 2023, but they frequently play Texas tough. Their defensive scheme is always one that has Texas fans frustrated. Baylor has won the last two meetings in Waco, and the last four games have been decided by a little over 10 points. In the matchup last season, Quinn Ewers was essentially a game manager and the Longhorns needed a strong performance from Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to win. While the Longhorns shouldn’t have trouble with Baylor, their physicality could put Texas to the test.

Next, one of the Big 12’s new members

Week 8 vs. BYU

This past season BYU was home to one of the worst defenses in the country, and they lost experienced and electric quarterback Jaren Hall. BYU did replace him with former USC and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has shown that he can hurt teams with his arm if he is protected enough. This feels like the epitome of a trap game, as BYU is expected to have around five wins. However, the Longhorns will be hosting the Cougars right before a matchup against Kansas State that will likely have Big 12 Championship implications. If Texas is caught looking ahead or not respecting BYU, it could be a tough pill to swallow.

Finally, a road trip towards the end of the season

Week 11 at Iowa State

Assuming nothing catastrophic happens and Texas doesn’t completely flop, by this time in the season they should be in position to have already clinched their spot in the Big 12 title game. However, nothing ever seems to go as it should for the Longhorns. In the past decade when Texas has had a chance to make it to the Big 12 Championship it almost always has been in a scenario where they need to win, and someone else needs to lose down the stretch. If that is the case, a late November trip to Ames, Iowa is the last thing Texas fans want. Texas is 1-3 in their last four trips to Iowa State, and they are 2-3 in their last five meetings. This past season Texas won thanks to a dropped touchdown catch and a controversial hit on Hunter Dekkers that forced a fumble. This matchup is right before Texas’ last game of the season against in-state rival Texas Tech who got the best of the Longhorns in overtime last season. If Texas is looking to avenge their loss to Texas Tech, they better not get caught looking ahead against an Iowa State team who always plays them tough.

