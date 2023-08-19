Three positives Sooners can build on from last season

Aug. 19—There were plenty of things that didn't go according to plan for Oklahoma last season.

When asked what he learned about himself following a tough year, second-year safeties coach Brandon Hall had to laugh.

"Is that a trick question? Last year was the longest two years of my life," he said at OU's local media day.

Even still, the Oklahoma native, who's now in his third coaching stint with the program, said there were plenty of moments that helped him grow as a coach.

"At the end of the day, you've got to find small victories in everything ... what was amazing to me, was in the wins, Coach (Brent) Venables was just as critical as in the losses.

" ... For me, I think, last year the biggest thing it teaches us is that you have to have long-term goals and a long-term process and just realize that you're not winning yet, but you're getting better."

It had been two-and-a-half decades since the last time Oklahoma finished a season under .500. But even if it didn't lead to more wins, it was clear the program is going to look different from year's past under Venables.

Here are three positive moments that the Sooners would like to build on from the 2022 season:

1. Young backs

By the time the Sooners made it to bowl season, the team looked far different from the one that opened up the year against UTEP in September.

Several key players didn't play in the Cheez-It Bowl, either due to injury or because they had turned their attention to moving on to the NFL. The running game was particularly impacted, with four offensive linemen and star running back Eric Gray unavailable.

The Sooners were forced to rely on freshman running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuck.

In the end, the running game looked as strong as ever. Barnes and Sawchuck each finished over the century mark on the ground with two combined touchdowns.

Barnes had 27 carries and averaged 4 yards per attempt, while Sawchuck had 15 carries for 6.7 yards per attempt.

The Sooners finished with 253 yards rushing, which was their third-highest rushing total of the season.

Though much of their success on the ground can be attributed to Gray, who has now moved on to the NFL, by the end of the year they ranked 10th in the country in rushing yards per game. It's clear offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wants his offense to be able to run the ball, and the game against Florida State offered a glimpse of the future of the Sooners' running game.

2. Big plays on defense

The Sooners once again ranked outside the top-100 in total defense last season, but there were still signs of improvement in Venables' first year.

They ranked fourth in the country in team tackles for loss, and averaged eight per game last season. It was the first time in over 10 years that the Sooners have finished in the top-five in the country in that category.

Oklahoma also forced 21 turnovers, which was tied for 37th in the country and three shy of cracking the top-15. 17 of those turnovers came by interception, which was tied for seventh-most nationally.

The Sooners had a +6 turnover margin, which was second in the Big 12.

3. Offensive balance

Oklahoma led the Big 12 in total offense and it didn't come from just one source. The Sooners found plenty of success with Gray in the running game, but also had explosive plays in the passing game behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel returns to lead an offense that ranked 10th in rushing yards per game, 42nd in passing yards per game and 33rd in scoring offense.

Those final two stats are even more impressive when considering that the Sooners came away with just 39 yards through the air in a 49-0 loss to Texas with Gabriel out due to injury.

When Gabriel returned the following week against Kansas, he threw for over 403 yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners' offense only crossed the 300-yard mark through the air three times, but averaged over eight yards per attempt, which was third in the Big 12.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com