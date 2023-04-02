Three positions to expect competition for in Tampa Bay

Everything is earned in the NFL. Some veterans have earned their place through continued impressive play, but that rarely happens for all 22 players on a team’s starting roster.

Such is the case with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are expecting some competition in certain positions as the team heads to training camp. Quarterback is certainly the one most discussed, but some other positions will see some healthy competition as well.

Check out some positions where multiple players will likely have to earn their keep below:

Quarterback

This battle is perhaps the most well-known for Bucs fans. The team is set to decide whether to start veteran Baker Mayfield or three-year backup Kyle Trask, who was initially set to get the start before the Bucs signed Mayfield. Although it seems like Mayfield would get the job based on his veteran experience, the team seemingly still expects Trask to fight for it, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Guard (in general)

Both of Tampa Bay’s guard spots are currently unknowns. With the trade of Shaq Mason, the team doesn’t have a definitive answer at right or left guard, but it certainly has quite a few options to fill the two.

Robert Hainsey is probably the frontrunner in the clubhouse for one of the two positions, as he was a guard before he was set to switch to center after the injury to Ryan Jensen. However, Luke Goedeke, Aaron Stinnie and Nick Leverett will all be looking to start on the Bucs’ line in 2023 — and there are not enough positions on the line to go around. Of those four lineman, two of them will get to play either guard position and the other two will remain on the bench.

Defensive tackle

Vita Vea is one defensive tackle that won’t be moving anywhere. The biggest question is who will be lining up alongside him for a majority of snaps.

The Bucs recently signed DT Greg Gaines, who played a majority of snaps during his time as a Ram, but the team also has DT Logan Hall who it drafted in 2022. Hall is an interesting player, as his size skews defensive end but he has played inside quite a bit as well. On top of that, the Bucs have re-signed players like Pat O’Conner and Deadrin Senat, so there are a number of players who could get playing time similar to how Ndamukong Suh did when he lined up next to Vea.

