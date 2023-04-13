Three positions Dolphins shouldn’t use their first 2023 draft pick on

The Miami Dolphins, after a number of trades and a penalty for tampering, have just four draft picks in the 2023 selection process.

This comes just one year after general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel made four picks in the 2022 draft, meaning that the incoming younger talent has been less in recent years.

That’s not to say that they haven’t found good players. There are just fewer of them with fewer picks.

So, with these four picks in 2023 being so important to fill in the holes on the roster for the present and future, Miami can’t be wasting selections on positions they’re already set at.

These are three positions the Dolphins shouldn’t use their first pick on this year:

3. Cornerback

After a big trade to bring in Jalen Ramsey this offseason, Miami is set to enter the year pairing him with 2022 Pro Bowler Xavien Howard. Ramsey slides in for Byron Jones, who missed all of last season due to an Achilles injury.

Behind the top duo, second-year cornerback Kader Kohou joins Nik Needham (coming off of an Achilles injury as well), Trill Williams (returning from a torn ACL), Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen and Justin Bethel.

Miami doesn’t really have a need for a top-three cornerback on their roster, so they should avoid using their top pick here.

2. Wide receiver

Last offseason, the Dolphins sent a haul to the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill and then gave him an extension, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The deal worked out for both sides, as the Chiefs won another Super Bowl, and Miami got an All-Pro year from Hill.

The Cheetah joined second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle to form the most productive duo in the league last season. Now, they’ll enter 2023 with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders filling out the depth chart.

If they were to enter the season with this group, including practice squad spots, they would feel pretty confident about their abilities.

1. EDGE

What the Dolphins have done in recent years to secure their edge rushing ability has been phenomenal. At this point, they roster Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Malik Reed and Andrew Van Ginkel.

That’s a group that should instill some fear in opposing tackles, quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

With that said, there are much more pressing issues on this roster than EDGE.

