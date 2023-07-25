Three position battles to watch entering fall camp

We are now less than six weeks away from the start of Alabama’s 2023 football season and that means fall camp will begin in just a couple of weeks.

Once fall camp arrives there will be plenty of competition across every position group but there are some spots where the competition will be more fierce and where a starting spot is on the line.

It’s true that under head coach Nick Saban, each starting spot is on the line every day, but it is also obvious that there are a handful of spots that are wide open heading into the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look at three position battles that Tide fans will want to keep their eyes on heading into fall camp!

First…CB opposite Kool-Aid…

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

I think we all assumed that Terrion Arnold would most likely become the starting cornerback opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry following the departure of Eli Ricks and he still might. The summer addition of Louisiana transfer Trey Amos puts a little added pressure on Arnold to perform well. The good news is that both Arnold and Amos are versatile defenders and whoever doesn’t win the job will likely have some sort of role within the Alabama defense.

Advertisement

Next…Left tackle…

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett held down the starting left tackle spot for the entirety of spring practice. His performance in A-Day left Tide fans a little concerned. Now enters true freshman phenom Kadyn Proctor. Proctor, a five-star prospect quickly impressed the coaching staff this spring and seems to be too talented to keep off the field. I believe you might see Pritchett start things, but Proctor will be nipping at his heels.

Finally…Quarterback…

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The most important position on the field is up for grabs in Tuscaloosa this fall. The Bryce Young era has ended and it is now time for a new one to begin. Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner are set to compete for one of the most prestigious starting roles in college athletics. All three players have great athleticism both inside and outside of the pocket, but I believe the competition this fall will be about the guy who proves he can put the team in winning situations. Coach Saban puts a premium on taking care of the football and whoever can prove to do that the most consistently will win the job.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

More Football!

Alabama football countdown to kickoff: 39 days

Josh Jacobs doesn't plan on playing for the Raiders anytime soon

Tommy Rees named one of college football's most interesting new coordinators

Projecting the top players that Alabama Football will face at each position in 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire