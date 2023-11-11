Three-pointers help Texas men's basketball team pull away from Delaware State

Texas guard Ithiel Horton had 18 points as the Longhorns shook off a slow start to cruise past Delaware State 86-59 Friday at Moody Center.

Texas coach Rodney Terry spent much of the offseason crafting together a roster with more outside weapons, and the Longhorns needed those marksmen to down pesky Delaware State.

Ithiel Horton and Max Abmas combined to make nine of 14 shots from 3-point range as Texas pulled away for an 86-59 win over the Hornets. Abmas scored a team-high 19 points while making four of eight 3-pointers while Horton added 18 points and went 5-of-6 from behind the arc.

Both of those players came to Texas in the offseason transfer portal, and both arrived with well-earned reputations from long distance.

Dillon Mitchell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Texas while Tyrese Hunter chipped in 13 points and five assists. Texas (2-0) will next take the court against Rice Wednesday at Moody Center.

Texas spent the first part of the game trying to figure out an aggressive zone defense from Delaware State (0-2). Eight minutes into the game, the Longhorns’ eight turnovers matched the number of their field-goal attempts as Delaware State clawed its way to a 13-11 lead.

But Texas cut down on the miscues and cranked up its own defensive pressure while racing to a 39-30 halftime lead. Delaware State trailed by just seven points with 10 minutes left in the game before Texas reeled off a 27-2 run to seize control of the contest.

