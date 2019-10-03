Three-Point Stance: QBs that waited, under-the-radar passers, recruiting

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a focus on the quarterback position, including a look at the how the signal callers for most top-10 teams had to wait their turn.

1. PATIENCE PAYS OFF

Waiting isn’t always a bad thing and the AP Top 25 is packed with teams whose quarterbacks had to wait their turn to become the starter. Here’s a snapshot of the journey of each top-10 team’s leader.

1. Alabama – Tua Tagovailoa – Tagovailoa had to wait almost a full season to replace Jalen Hurts and, of course, go on to win a national title. Now he’s the man for Alabama and should win the Heisman Trophy this year after admitting he did think about transferring at one point.

2. Clemson – Trevor Lawrence – OK, Lawrence didn’t have to wait long to show he’s better than Kelly Bryant, so he’s not a great example. There was no doubt he was going to be the man. But he did wait a few games, right?

3. Georgia – Jake Fromm – Jacob Eason was the man for Georgia and was a successful true freshman, so things didn’t look great for Fromm early. But Eason got injured and the rest is history.

4. Ohio State – Justin Fields – Fields chose Georgia despite the elite talent at quarterback and the fact that Fromm was the established starter after a great freshman year. After a year at Georgia, he smartly transferred and is now a Heisman candidate at Ohio State. He’s a great example of a player perhaps not making the smartest choice during the recruiting process but being bailed out by the transfer portal.

5. LSU – Joe Burrow – Burrow was an afterthought at Ohio State after losing out to Dwayne Haskins and with a guy named Tate Martell waiting in the wings. Now he’s a Heisman candidate at LSU. Another transfer portal star.

6. Oklahoma – Jalen Hurts – Hurts was the man for Alabama, but once Tagovailoa took over he was just a backup. He played the role well and has now landed on his feet at Oklahoma.

7. Auburn – Bo Nix – Nix didn't have to wait a second at Auburn. Moving on.

8. Wisconsin – Jack Coan – Coan saw limited time his first two seasons at Wisconsin and had a couple of starts but had to wait until this season, his junior year, to be the man and starter. Now he’s leading one of the best teams in the country.

9 Notre Dame – Ian Book – Book was fourth-string as a freshman and was the backup to Brandon Wimbush before taking over due to injury. Then he was clearly the better option over Winbush last year and is the key to the offense as a senior.

10. Florida – Kyle Trask – Trask is a great example of a player being patient as he was a backup in high school and wasn’t a factor at Florida until Feleipe Franks went down to injury. Now he’s the key to Florida’s attempt to make a run at the CFB Playoff.

2. UNDER-THE-RADAR PASSERS

Here are seven quarterbacks that aren't getting talked about enough for how well they are performing this season.

Brian Lewerke, Michigan State – Look at his numbers and then look again. He’s put up a ton of yardage, has 10 touchdowns and only one pick and he looks like the quarterback of a high-powered offense based on his stats. You’d never think Lewerke would have numbers that are better than those of Fields, Hurts and others, especially with the Spartans ranked No. 60 in scoring offense.

Anthony Gordon, Washington State – Mike Leach’s latest quarterback star is putting up monster passing numbers and very few in the country know his name. But that could be said about Gardner Minshew before last season. Gordon leads the country in passing yards by a good margin. His stats to this point already look like a season’s worth for some others.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – Minnesota is undefeated and Morgan’s play is a big reason why. People don’t pay attention to the Gophers' quarterback, but they should. He’s very efficient.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF – Despite the loss to Pitt, Gabriel has been excellent for UCF this season and one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the country. UCF knows how to develop them, right? Wasn’t Wimbush supposed to be the guy?

Sean Clifford, Penn State – I’ve always liked Clifford from his days as a winner at a great high school program in Ohio and now he’s showing that the Penn State offense is not taking a step back at all without Trace McSorley. Nine touchdowns with only one pick is impressive.

Sam Ehlinger, Texas – Ehlinger should be on everyone’s Heisman list with his play and numbers and gets overlooked mainly because of how well Oklahoma and Hurts have started. His 15-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio is awesome.

Jamie Newman, Wake Forest – Who? Yep, this is the quarterback of the undefeated Demon Deacons and he’s efficient and putting up some very impressive numbers. He’s also doing it against a few good defenses.

3. QB COMMITS HEADED INTO GOOD SITUATIONS

