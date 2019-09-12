Three-Point Stance: Impressive classes, hot teams, overreactions

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on some overlooked commitments, the hottest programs in the country when it comes to recruiting and some Week 2 overreactions.

1. IMPRESSIVE CLASSES THAT AREN'T GETTING ENOUGH ATTENTION

Some programs get all the attention when it comes to recruiting. Heck, the top 10 of the national team rankings is a who’s who of college football recruiting powers. But what about the programs that don’t get the fanfare? They have some impressive commitments as well. Here are a few to keep an eye on.

North Carolina – The Tar Heels are, of course, known more for basketball recruiting than football recruiting, but Mack Brown has them rolling. There are a ton of four-stars in this surprising class, but watch out for wide receiver Joshua Downs, who may not be very big but can scoot and make plays after the catch. He’s going to be an early impact guy at North Carolina.

Washington – Even though the Huskies have made the playoff and are one of the top programs in the Pac-12, Washington rarely gets national attention. But this class is loaded and the guy to watch could very well be offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten. He has the frame and athleticism to be a star along the line in a few years. The Huskies went into Colorado and stole him away.

Ole Miss – Ole Miss used to make recruiting headlines under Hugh Freeze by landing five-star elite players that we are watching in the NFL, but NCAA issues have made it harder for Matt Luke. But quarterback Robby Ashford is one to follow. He has good size and a strong enough arm and with a few years of development he could give some SEC teams fits.

Georgia Tech – Recruiting is going well for Georgia Tech under the new staff. Watch out for wide receiver Bryce Gowdy who has good size and strength. He’s not a burner but he has excellent hands and he outmuscles defenders when needed. Gowdy is going to catch a lot of balls for the Jackets.

Iowa – The Hawkeyes have been hitting Texas well and while quarterback Deuce Hogan is the headliner, watch out for tight end Elijah Yelverton out of the Lone Star State as well. Why? Why not? Iowa develops tight ends better than anyone so you can throw in huge target Luke Lachey here as well.

Louisville – Recruiting is up and down for Louisville as it tries to get back to its winning ways, but if bloodlines mean anything, watch out for quarterback Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of Iowa State star Brock Purdy. And the younger Purdy is taller, faster and has a better arm. He could be a star at Louisville.

Arkansas – Recruiting is going well at Arkansas even as the Razorbacks struggle on the field. Linebacker Martavius French gets the most attention, but keep an eye on offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford who is simply massive and still has room to fill out.

Pitt – Pitt is doing a good job in South Florida and Jahvante Royal is a tremendous athlete with a ton of range. He could be the next defensive back standout for the Panthers and he comes from a winning program.

Maryland – The Terps are off to a great start this season on offense but I really like defensive back Rashad Battle from Georgia on the defensive side of the ball. Maryland develops defensive backs well and he could be the next Darnell Savage down the line.

Nebraska – It’s still a small class for Nebraska but there is a lot of quality. Zavier Betts could be the most talented receiver the Huskers have recruited in years and his ceiling is sky high. However, watch out for Texas wide receiver Will Nixon as well. He could be a sleeper.

2. PROGRAMS WITH THE MOST 2020 AND 2021 BUZZ

OK, the college football season is in full swing, so recruiting isn’t red hot right now, but these are the programs I’m hearing the most about from many big 2020 and 2021 prospects.

Texas – Even after a loss, Texas lands a 2021 Rivals100 prospect and the Longhorns have the best 2021 class in the country. They are also killing it in 2020 as well.

Clemson – Clemson keeps adding talent to the 2021 class and the Tigers should finish first in 2020 overall. Imagine if they land Justin Flowe and Jordan Burch to go along with D.J. Uagalelei and Bryan Bresee among others?

LSU – Now that the Tigers have beaten Texas and are the talk of the national media, LSU is suddenly more attractive than ever to recruits. I’m telling you, don’t count them out for prospects like Zachary Evans and others from Texas after that big win. If they continue to roll, this could be their best class in over a decade.

Georgia – Georgia is still on the mind of many and still has to be considered the leader for Evans. The Bulldogs have a great shot at one of the two five-star tight ends. The offensive line recruiting is so good they are almost to the point of picking and choosing.

Oklahoma – Let’s not forget the Sooners. Texas A&M had some momentum early in the summer and are still recruiting well but Texas and Oklahoma seem to be popping up just as much or more and the Sooners big season will only help things.

3. WEIGHING IN ON WEEK 2 OVERREACTIONS

