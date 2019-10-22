Three-Point Stance: Dr. Farrell, embarrassing losses, musings

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at the health of the last 15 programs to win a national title. Also, we review some embarrassing losses from the weekend and look at the latest in recruiting.

ASK FARRELL: Should LSU be viewed as the title favorite?

1. DR. FARRELL CHECKS UP ON LAST 15 TITLE WINNERS

There aren’t many programs that can brag on winning it all in college football. That is especially true in recent decades, as the sport hasn't had a first-time national champion since Florida finished No. 1 in 1996. Here are the last 15 national champions and a snapshot of how their programs stand today.

Clemson – It’s clear that Clemson is in great shape with Dabo Swinney at the helm. More national championships could be coming. STATUS: HEALTHY

Alabama – As long as Nick Saban is in charge, Alabama will compete for a national title every year. They are my pick to win it all this year as long as Mac Jones can deliver in Tua Tagovailoa's absence. STATUS: HEALTHY

Ohio State – Urban Meyer is gone but things look the same if not better under Ryan Day so far. You could argue that Ohio State is the best team in the country right now. STATUS: HEALTHY

Florida State – What the heck happened here? Willie Taggart is not the solution and the once mighty ‘Noles are now losing to teams that are better than them – and those teams are Wake Forest, Virginia, Boise State and others. STATUS: SICKLY

Auburn – Cam Newton led Auburn to a national title with Gene Chizik as the coach when everything came together. The Tigers have been back to the title game since then, and the program is in good shape from recruiting to roster talent. STATUS: HEALTHY

Florida – Dan Mullen has the Gators rolling and, despite the loss to LSU, they have a real chance to win the SEC East this year and beyond. STATUS: HEALTHY

LSU – Ed Orgeron was a controversial choice to take over the program from Les Miles but he has LSU, and the offense of all things, on a roll headed to a big showdown with Alabama. STATUS: HEALTHY

Texas – This is a tough one as the Longhorns haven’t won anything under Tom Herman but are in much better shape than they were under Charlie Strong. Despite a near loss to Kansas this past weekend, Texas is on the right track. STATUS: HEALTHY

USC – The Trojans are far from the dominant program they were under Pete Carroll and I’m not sure when they will get back there. Clay Helton is not the solution. STATUS: SICKLY

Miami – This one is depressing as I always loved watching those dominant Miami teams back in the day loaded with first-rounders. Will those days ever come back? I’m doubting it with each sub-par year. STATUS: SICKLY

Oklahoma – All is well with the Sooners with Lincoln Riley at the helm and the program being a consistent playoff contender. They will break through soon. STATUS: HEALTHY

Tennessee – The Vols haven’t been title contenders in the SEC for a long time and currently, under Jeremy Pruitt, things aren’t looking good. STATUS: SICKLY

Nebraska – Scott Frost was thought to be the answer and still could be but it’s not going to be this season clearly. The Huskers are far removed from their days of dominance. STATUS: SICKLY

Michigan – Expectations are high with Jim Harbaugh in charge but he hasn’t broken through and his record against top-10 teams is horrible. That being said, Michigan still wins 10 games under Harbaugh consistently. STATUS: HEALTHY

Washington – How long ago was that when Washington won it all? It feels like 100 years The Huskies have recently been to the playoff and are always near the Top 25 so the program is doing okay. STATUS: HEALTHY

2. FIVE TEAMS THAT WERE EMBARRASSED THIS WEEKEND

Mtdzexrq8rr51kjk0sfa

It was an embarrassing weekend for some teams, so it’s time to call them out. Here are five teams that should be ashamed of the losses they just suffered.

Wisconsin – No offense to Illinois, but how can Wisconsin lose this game? The Badgers were dominating everyone and were favored by more than four touchdowns. This is an awful loss and they can kiss any chance to the playoff goodbye.

Miami – Georgia Tech is one of the worst teams in college football this year and the Hurricanes played down to their opponent again and lost. This is not a well-coached team.

Boise State – There goes your top-25 status, Boise State. Yes, I know the Broncos were missing their starting quarterback, but so was BYU. No excuse here, the Broncos lost to a very average team.

Missouri – Just when we started to talk about Mizzou as a real contender to win the SEC East, the Tigers go and lose to a Vanderbilt team that started a third-string walk-on QB. Vanderbilt! No excuse for this loss, and the Tigers can probably say goodbye to their chances to win the division.

Stanford – How do you lose to this UCLA team by so much at home? I know Stanford isn’t very good this year, but this is still an awful home loss.

3. RANDOM RECRUITING MUSINGS

U8ns0tovibxktrtsdsyy

