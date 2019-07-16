Three-Point Stance: ACC recruiting, commits, odds and ends

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on ACC recruiting, some huge ACC commitments and some random recruiting thoughts.

1. CHECKING IN ON ACC RECRUITING

Let’s take a look at each conference over the next few weeks as we hit the summer lull in recruiting and see who’s been doing the best and who’s been struggling. We continue today with the ACC.

Dominating – Clemson – The Tigers are running away with the ACC on the field and are dominating off the field in recruiting. This is likely to be the best recruiting class in the program’s history as they already have numerous five-stars and are involved with so many more.

So Close – Miami, North Carolina, Florida State – The ‘Canes are putting together a very strong recruiting class with quantity and quality while North Carolina is one of the surprises of the country under Mack Brown and is killing it. Florida State has a gaudy average star ranking and Willie Taggart continues to add quality to the class.

Struggling – Virginia Tech – With only six commitments and not a lot of momentum, things are puzzling in Blacksburg. A big season will be needed for recruiting to get a boost.

Quietly Impressive – Georgia Tech, Pitt – Georgia Tech was one of the early surprises of the 2020 class and the Yellow Jackets are fifth in the conference, which bodes well for the future. I like what Pitt is doing as the Panthers continue to land quality players from Florida.

Happy With Headliners – NC State, Boston College – Wide receiver Porter Rooks is a huge in-state commitment for the Wolfpack and the only four-star in the class so far. Offensive tackle Kevin Pyne is one of the highest-ranked recruits in the Rivals era for Boston College and has the potential to be a great one.

Small But Good – Virginia, Duke – The Cavaliers and Blue Devils don’t have a ton of commitments but their average star ranking is solid, especially for two programs that have high academic standards.

2. RECENT ACC COMMITMENTS I LIKE

Vhblhatqm2inhgzvecyj

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Commitments have come so quickly over the last few months that I’m going to break down the recent ones I like by conference, continuing with the ACC today.

LB Tirek Austin-Cave, Miami – Austin-Cave is a versatile linebacker who can play inside or outside and is very good at timing his blitzes. His versatility will be key for Miami.

LB Romello Height, Miami – A big linebacker who could grow into a defensive end if needed, he’s very long and has a great first step.

WR Michael Redding, Miami – A big and physical receiver, Redding will be a tough matchup for corners who aren’t physical because he can overpower them.

DE Myles Murphy, North Carolina – I see him as a defensive tackle down the line who can handle the run but is also a solid pass rusher.

DT Clyde Pinder, North Carolina – A big, stocky defensive tackle with good feet, he will be a space eater at the next level.

DT Manny Rogers, Florida State – A tall, massive defensive tackle who could also play along the offensive line if needed, Rogers has a nice ceiling.

ATH Ja’Khi Douglas, Florida State – Douglas is likely a future slot receiver with good hands and excellent speed and is an important get from Louisiana.

OL Michael Rankins, Georgia Tech – A tall, lanky offensive tackle who has a great frame to fill out, Rankins will likely be a future left tackle.

DB Dave Herard, Virginia – A lanky and rangy defensive back, Herard could be a strong safety or free safety at the next level.

ATH Ethan Wright, Duke – A versatile athlete and nice get from Ohio for Duke, Wright can play either running back or safety in college.

WR/DB Lakeem Rudolph, Virginia Tech – A big, physical athlete who will likely start off as a safety but could grow into a linebacker or play wide receiver or tight end.

RB Jalen Hampton, Virginia Tech – A powerful back with speed, Hampton is a decisive runner who can also bounce things outside. He’s a sleeper in this class.

3. RECRUITING ODDS AND ENDS

Azzixdgc4m3qmqcs2v1q

