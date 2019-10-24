Three-Point Play: Talent dispersal, Josh Hall, point guard needs

Could the non-traditional powers have a big month heading into the Early Signing Period? Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans looks at their chances in today's Three-Point Play.

1. BIG MONTH COMING FOR NON-TRADITIONAL POWERS?

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

My colleague, Eric Bossi, brought up an interesting point the other day and I couldn’t help but investigate it further. He stated that, based on how things look right now, the remaining uncommitted five-star seniors could all bypass the elite, blueblood programs in college basketball.

There are 12 five-stars currently available. Jalen Suggs is a lean towards Gonzaga, Jalen Green and Makur Maker could opt for the pro ranks, and Nimari Burnett and Earl Timberlake are not currently considering any blueblood programs.

Sure, Cade Cunningham could prove us wrong by selecting Kentucky, Ziaire Williams might decide on North Carolina, Josh Christopher could choose UCLA and Greg Brown could follow Cunningham to Lexington.

Those are a lot of what-ifs. It is reasonable to think Cunningham will pick Oklahoma State, Williams will join Evan Mobley at USC, Christopher picks Arizona State and Brown stays home and attends Texas.

This all goes to say that there could be even greater dispersion of talent across the nation in the 2020 class, which could lead to a more wide-open national title race.

2. JOSH HALL NEAR A COMMITMENT

Xzvbqa7ue5dtrju8rpp3

For a while this summer and even throughout the early portions of the fall, the prevailing thought was that Josh Hall would hold off on signing until spring. That has changed, his father told Rivals.com. While a commitment date has not been yet, one will be made within the next two weeks.

This decision to make a decision comes following his official visit to NC State over the weekend. Don’t count this as a done deal for the Wolfpack just yet because Hall could potentially take two more official visits. Louisville, which already hosted him last month, remains in the picture, but DePaul and LSU could also have a say.

Hall is a talented prospect that broke out this summer and now sits within the top-25 of his class. Blessed with plenty of upside, talent and the ball skills for someone of his stature, Hall can handle, score and defend various positions.

Over the next few days, a commitment date should be known, which will lead to a November signing. NC State may have the talk for now but a visit to DePaul and/or LSU could change the entire dynamic surrounding one of the best available seniors this year.

3. SUPPLY AND DEMAND WORKING IN MIKE MILES' FAVOR

Qxuahigydx5xv1lrwmjh

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

