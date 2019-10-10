Three-Point Play: Florida, Hunter Dickinson, FutureCast

Dxmsatlk2qblzjil8ykj

In this week’s Three-Point Play, Rivals analyst Corey Evans outlines the domino effect that the Gators put into play, a Hunter Dickinson recap and prediction, and some recent FutureCast selections.

Wednesday's Leftovers: Pitt, Iowa State, UNC, UConn, more

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

1. GATOR DOMINOES

Gytkayxsbnhwgucv2rek

Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB

What a string of days it has been for Florida. Two weeks ago, the Gators sat without a single 2020 commitment. Much has changed since then, thanks to commitments from junior college standout Osayi Osifo and Rivals150 seniors Niels Lane and Samson Ruzhentsev. While this run is obviously great for Florida, it has also caused a domino effect that has impacted the recruitment of three four-star prospects.

Moses Moody was expected to visit Gainesville last weekend, but once Mike White and his staff felt good about their chances with Lane, they decided to change plans. Instead, Moody will visit Arkansas next weekend and the Hogs are now in an even better position with the in-state star. Michigan and Oregon are also involved, and keep an eye on Virginia as well.

I was oh-so-close to making a pick for Matthew Murrell two weeks ago in favor of the Gators but after landing Lane, Florida is all but out for the top-50 guard. Instead, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas and Vanderbilt’s chances improve immensely. The Memphis native will visit Oxford this weekend and proximity could play a factor. However, if anyone can make a late run, it is Shaka Smart who will get have notched his final official visit date.

Story continues

My FutureCast selection for P.J. Hall has been Florida for some time now but by taking Ruzhentsev, it looks as if the Gators are full in the frontcourt. Four finalists now remain for Hall, but his recruitment will ultimately come down to Clemson and Virginia Tech. He will visit Blacksburg this weekend.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

2. HUNTER DICKINSON UPDATE

D89ef7e9xl0vz30fr0rj

https://rivals.com

I find the recruitment of Hunter Dickinson one of the more intriguing ones this fall. His recruitment seems like it has taken eight years, and college interest has never been in short supply. Dickinson visited Notre Dame and Purdue over a year ago officially, and then visited Louisville this spring, and it felt as if a college choice was near.

The Boilermakers garnered most of the talk until a slew of others including Florida State, Michigan, Providence and then Duke all became involved. To the surprise to most, not only will Dickinson not attend Purdue, but the Boilermakers didn’t even make his final school list.

That is where we sit today with Duke, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame vying for his signature. He will visit South Bend again this weekend before heading to Durham the following weekend.

I would expect a college decision by early November. The Blue Devils have the momentum, but could the Nov. 1 commitment from Mark Williams - he is expected to choose Duke - push Dickinson elsewhere? Possibly, which is why the Wolverines may be the team to watch as things finally wind down.

Read More