Three pleasant surprises on the Vikings so far

For Vikings fans, it can be hard to find a lot of silver linings in the 2021 season.

The Vikings’ retooled defense has looked inconsistent. Minnesota was upset by Cincinnati in Week 1. In Week 2, the Vikings lost at the end of the game due to a missed field goal.

However, Minnesota has been close in both of those games. Does that mean the team will turn things around? Not necessarily, but it does mean there is hope.

Here are three pleasant surprises on the Vikings:

LB Nick Vigil

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Nick Vigil (59) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Anthony Barr has missed two games and he's about to miss a third due to being ruled out for the Seahawks game. On paper, the Vikings didn't have great linebackers beyond Eric Kendricks and Barr on the depth chart. However, Vigil has been a pleasant surprise on a unit that lacks depth. He has a sack, a pick-six, 18 combined tackles and a PFF grade of 62.4 in two games so far.

P Jordan Berry

Minnesota Vikings punter Jordan Berry (3) punts out of the end zone in the first quarter during an NFL Week 1 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

The Vikings released Britton Colquitt and opted for Berry to be the team's starting punter instead. Berry has averaged 48.7 yards per punt, which ranks him eighth in the NFL.

K.J. Osborn

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) runs after the catch during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Osborn has maybe been the Vikings' biggest surprise thus far. He has 167 receiving yards in two games, including a huge touchdown reception to open up the scoring against the Cardinals. Overall, Osborn has made some key plays for Minnesota in both games. I think the Vikings may have found a competent wide receiver three for now.

1

1