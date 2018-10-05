Three players to watch in Warriors' preseason game vs. Kings

Yes, Kevin Durant's return to Seattle will be a focal point, but there are two other Warriors to watch tonight against the Kings.

SEATTLE -- With 10 days of training camp behind them, the Warriors on Friday night play the second of their five preseason games, this one against the Sacramento Kings.

Tipoff at KeyArena is scheduled for 7:40.

Coach Steve Kerr says he plans to play everybody except Stephen Curry (not on the trip, personal reasons) and Draymond Green (left knee soreness).

Here are three players to watch:

Drafted No. 2 overall in 2007 by the Seattle SuperSonics, Durant made an instant impact on the city, averaging 20.3 points and being named Rookie of the Year.

Three weeks after the NBA season ended, new owner Clay Bennett announced he was relocating the team to Oklahoma City. That didn't end Durant's connection with the city.

"His shoes tell the story," said Kerr, noting Durant spent the week wearing sneakers in the green-and-gold colors of the Sonics. "He's got a strong connection with Seattle, having played there for a year and being drafted by that organization. I think he's going to get a huge ovation.

"In my mind, tomorrow night's game is really about Kevin and it's about the Sonics and the history of the league in Seattle."

There are a number or reasons for the scheduling of this game -- Warriors COO Rick Welts, a Seattle native was the driving force -- none more significant than allowing Durant to return to the place of his NBA birth.

"Rick has always been great at bringing something great together, having a good idea and bringing it to life," Durant said. "For him to spend so much time there and for me to have a connection there, it was perfect that they set this game up."

With Curry out, expect Cook to get significant minutes at point guard. He might even get the start.

Cook is comfortable playing with starters or reserves. His size and quickness and tenacity make him a good matchup against De'Aaron Fox, who starts for the Kings.

He shoots the 3. He attacks the lane. He makes his free throws. Cook proved last season that he's capable of scoring as well as any backup point guard in the league.

What the Warriors will be watching closest, though, is his defense. He struggled in that area last season but teammates and coaches say he has made significant strides toward improvement.

Facing Fox and another young point guard in Frank Mason III is the perfect opportunity to see how Cook handles himself against real competition.

With Green out, it's an opportunity for the coaching staff to get an extended look at Jerebko, a 6-10, 231-pound veteran signed to play mostly at power forward but occasionally at center.

Jerebko's greatest asset is his 3-point shooting. The Warriors haven't had much success with finding consistent deep shooters off the bench, which surely was a factor in signing Jerebko, who shot 41.4 percent beyond the arc last season with the Utah Jazz.

He was active, even aggressive, in the preseason opener last Saturday. He also was scoreless (0-of-3 from the field, 0-1 from deep) in 14 minutes. Though hampered by a tender right knee, Jerebko says he feels OK and vows to flash his scoring tough.

There is a reasonable chance he will start, but he should get plenty of minutes along with young power forward Marcus Derrickson (a camp invitee). Jordan Bell, who splits time between power forward and center, also could sneak in a few minutes.