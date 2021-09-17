Three players to watch to use the Kemba Walker Traded Player Exception with

The Boston Celtics have become pioneers in the art of juggling traded player exceptions (TPEs) in recent years in order to maintain cap flexibility and manage their overall luxury tax burden, deftly using second-round draft picks to allow the franchise to add or deal away players as needed.

The team currently possesses three such TPEs of note on top of two smaller ones (for $500,000 from the Moses Brown trade and for $370,564 from the Jeff Teague trade) which are unlikely to be used given that such exceptions are the space into which a team completes a non-simultaneous trade. That means any player incoming will need to make no more than $100,000 above the dollar amount in each TPE, which cannot be combined or added to otherwise.

Apart from those details, Boston has TPEs for $17.1 million from the Evan Fournier trade, $9.7 million from the Tristan Thompson deal, and just over $5 million left from the Kemba Walker trade expiring July 18, July 7 and May 17 respectively. Today, we’ll look at some of our favorite options the Celtics could trade for with the Walker TPE.

Two of them shouldn’t surprise, but the third might raise an eyebrow among his perennial doubters. https://t.co/qdgnh8egFp — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 17, 2021

Kenrich Williams - forward - Oklahoma City Thunder

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is probably too old to wait around for the Thunder to finish their rebuild at 26 and has come on nicely at a position of need for Boston as a four. Having shot 44% from 3 last season on nearly 2 attempts per game while pulling down 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, we think Williams might be attainable for a late first given he was mostly salary ballast for OKC in a larger deal made by the team in 2020. Making just $2 million over next season and 2022-23 (unguaranteed), he also could help with cap flexibility while retaining some useful space in the Walker TPE.

Immanuel Quickly - guard - New York Knicks

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Let's just start by noting we don't think the Knicks should move Quickley, but we also can't quite fathom why they have nine guards on their roster at present. Should the front office have another direction in mind and be amenable to a pair of late firsts to help grease those wheels, the Celtics should absolutely be on the phone. Making $2.2 million this season after putting up 11.4 points, 2.1 boards and 2 assists in under 20 minutes per game last season, it's an unlikely but worthwhile target to consider.

Danuel House - wing - Houston Rockets

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Another player too old to sit through a rebuild at 28, Danuel House might be had for a second should Boston want to shore up its wing depth, providing a little cap relief to Houston in the process. A career 36.4% 3-point shot who can rebound and move the ball a bit, House would be a cheap but helpful depth option whose $3.8 million salary easily fits into the Walker TPE. His solid perimeter defense wouldn't go unappreciated in a season the team is actively trying to boost its bonafides on that side of the ball, either.

