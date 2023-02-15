Three players waived by Patriots, including preseason standout

The New England Patriots announced on Wednesday they are waiving wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, kicker Quinn Nordin and defensive back Tae Hayes.

Wilkerson being cut is the bigger news considering he was a standout for the team during training camp. Even in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New York Giants, he led the offense with eight receptions for 99 yards.

His season ended before it even started when he was the recipient of a dirty hit at a joint training camp practice. The hit resulted in a massive brawl breaking out between the Patriots and Panthers on the field.

One has to wonder if New England would consider giving Wilkerson another look down the road, especially if they lose Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor in free agency.

Meanwhile, Tae Hayes appeared in two games for the Patriots and came away with three tackles, while Nordin was on the reserve/non-football injury list in 2022.

