Three players Texas is working to flip before signing day
Early signing day is right around the corner, as the majority of the 2023 class will sign their letters of intent on Dec. 21.
Texas is sitting in a great spot with its 2023 class. The Longhorns rank No. 4 in the nation according to the 247Sports composite ratings. Five-stars Arch Manning and Cedric Baxter Jr. lead Texas’ talented recruiting class.
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff are hoping to end the 2023 cycle by making a massive splash on the recruiting trail.
Last season Texas made a late charge up the recruiting ranks with a few crucial flips in the month of December.
Offensive linemen Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams made the last-second switch to Texas from Oregon. Banks had himself a Freshman All-American season, while Williams is expected to push for a starting job next season.
Here is a look at three prospects Texas is pushing to flip before the early signing period. Landing a couple of these prospects could move this class into the top three in the country.
Four-star WR DeAandre Moore (Louisville commit)
Three-star DL Justin Benton (West Virginia commit)
Four-star WR Kyle Parker (LSU commit)
