Three players secure last-minute spots in 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

Kurt Kitayama, Jamie Donaldson and Brandon Wu have plans next week at the home of golf.

The trio secured their spots in the field at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews after qualifying via their finishing positions at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, the final of 15 events in the Open Qualifying Series.

“It’s really exciting to be going to St Andrews. The 150th Open there, it’s going to be a really cool experience,” said Kitayama. “After my two previous experiences, the goal is now to try and make the cut. It’s just a different type of golf and you have to adapt. The atmosphere is really cool at The Open with all the grandstands and the fans who just love their golf.”

Kitayama finished runner up at the Scottish Open, one shot behind champion Xander Schauffele. Donaldson and Wu each shot rounds of 3-under 67 on Sunday to finish T-6 to lock up the final two positions. One last exemption is available from the PGA Tour’s 2022 Barbasol Championship.