What three players is Rutgers football hosting for official visits this week?

Rutgers football is hosting three players this week for official visits, including a four-star defensive back from New Jersey. The official visits began on Monday and will run through Wednesday.

As reported earlier this week, Bergen Catholic safety Kaj Sanders is currently on an official visit to Rutgers. Sanders, a consensus top 10 player in New Jersey, was recently named a four-star recruit by Rivals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He is joined by a pair of Florida recruits in Sam Robinson and Xavier Lucas.

Currently a commit to Central Florida, Robinson is a three-star linebacker prospect at Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, FL). He has been offered by programs including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State and Tulane among others.

Last season as a junior, Robinson had 93 total tackles as well as a pass defended and a sack. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds.

Lucas, a four-star safety from American Heritage (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), was offered by Rutgers last week. He holds a strong offer list that includes Alabama, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami and Wisconsin among others.

Advertisement

Related

Rutgers basketball recruiting: Four-star recruit Naas Cunningham to transfer to California prep program for senior season

Rutgers hosting Sanders, one of the top players in New Jersey, is significant news for the program. The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers currently stands at 25 in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports.

Related

Dahkari Gilley on committing to Rutgers football: Dylan Harper interview: On his relationship with Air Bailey and possibly suiting up for Rutgers basketball

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire