Three players who should provide plenty of excitement in 2021 for the Red Sox

The word "exciting" was not applied to the 2020 Red Sox, but that should change.

The Red Sox may be nothing more than a bubble team when it comes to the playoffs, but they won't be unwatchable, either. Here are three players worth getting excited about as they start on the road back to relevance.

OK, this is my response to pretty much every positive Red Sox question. Verdugo will be team MVP. Verdugo will be an All-Star. Verdugo will make the Mookie Betts trade look less lopsided.

So it stands to reason that he'd lead this list, too. The young outfielder is very showy on the outside with his tattoos and chains, but remarkably quiet in the batter's box, where he clearly has a plan. Manager Alex Cora praises his high baseball IQ, and Verdugo pairs it with an infectious enthusiasm that should make him a fan favorite once fans fill Fenway again.

Verdugo is an iconoclast in that he's not interested in launch angle, he prefers not to take BP on the field, and he prefers to spray the ball around the park. That means lots of action on the bases and lots of balls in play. Maybe he'll emerge as Boston's answer to Yankees All-Star DJ LeMahieu.

In the meantime, enjoy the show, because the 24-year-old is ready to break out.

2. Enrique Hernandez, second baseman

Verdugo isn't the only player with a Dodgers pedigree being counted on to make an impact this year. Over his six years in L.A., Hernandez became a fan favorite for (a) his ability to play all over the field and (b) his propensity for delivering in the clutch, such as his three-homer NLCS to deny the Cubs a chance to repeat in 2017.

Hernandez is one of those baseball players whom other baseball players absolutely love. His numbers don't jump off the page -- .240 career hitter with 71 homers and 12 steals -- but he plays hard and he plays everywhere, with catcher the only position not yet on his resume.

Add a mischievous streak -- Cora likes telling the story of Hernandez pretending he couldn't speak English for half a season in the minors before standing up in the middle of a team meeting and shocking his manager with perfect fluency -- and we're looking at someone who could win over a bunch of new fans.

3. Hirokazu Sawamura, relief pitcher

Anyone who considers Koji Uehara a hero and mentor probably has a pretty good sense of humor, and Sawamura fits the bill.

A dominating closer a few years back in Japan, Sawamura combines a 99 mph fastball with a 90 mph splitter. The 32-year-old doesn't arrive in the States with as much fanfare as some countrymen who preceded him, but Uehara, Hideki Okajima, and Junichi Tazawa weren't household names when they came to Boston, either.

Sawamura has spent the bulk of his career as a setup man, except for 2015 and 2016, when he saved 36 and 37 games, respectively. He plans on entering to "Sandstorm," the pulsing 1999 synth classic from Darude that's an arena staple.

It was Uehara's entrance music in Boston, and Sawamura liked it so much during the 2013 World Series, he made it is his own.

Red Sox fans loved the first go-round. Maybe they'll embrace the party feel this time, too.