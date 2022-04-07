Three players Patriots should consider in 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have multiple positions of need heading into the upcoming NFL Draft. Fortunately for them, there are some intriguing prospects who should be available when they're on the clock.

Cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, and offensive line are the primary positions the Patriots are expected to address. They'll have an opportunity to draft premier talent at one or two of those positions in the first couple of rounds with the 21st and 54th overall picks.

Ahead of the draft, which is set to kick off on April 28, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has some names New England should consider. He shared three players he loves from this year's draft class on a new episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

Patriots Talk: A 28-minute blizzard of rapid-fire Patriots pre-draft analysis | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

"He's a smart, smart guy," Callahan said. "I talked to this guy for around 10-15 minutes at the combine, and he's only played linebacker for two or three years now. Played quarterback before, and running back. And you know why, because he runs a 4.40 at 240 (pounds). So, he's a guy I think you bring in understanding he'll probably come on in Year 2. ... He's new to his position, he's physical, he's super raw, but this is a guy when I talk about smart, finished in the finalists for the FCS Heisman, basically."

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

"What you get in Dotson is basically a well-rounded version of (Nelson) Agholor," Callahan said. "He's got incredible wiggle, short acceleration spaces to get himself open, he can play inside the slot and out. And he's got the biggest catch radius where he was playing with a fifth-year starter at Penn State, who I can tell you having covered that team, the passes can be up here, they can be down there, they could be over your head. Dotson is catching them all. He's not gonna be one of your top-five fastest kids in the draft, but as far as all-around game, he's up there with anyone."

Story continues

Travis Jones, DT, UConn

"He just dominated the Senior Bowl from the few clips that I've seen, talking to people that were there," Callahan said. "He's a great backup option if Jordan Davis from Georgia isn't available in the first round. The other thing to remember about him is, UConn did not play in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. This is a kid who has played one football season the last two years. If he dominated the way he did at the Senior Bowl and all of last season, he's still got a lot of upside he hasn't tapped into."

Also discussed in this episode: Three reasons the Patriots might be better than we think. Three things we can’t stop worrying about with the Patriots. And do the Pats have anyone who intimidates opposing coaches?

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube.