Three players named ‘Dudes of the Week’ by Ohio State football

We are deep into the offseason for Ohio State football, but there’s still plenty of workouts and action going on behind the scenes at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. In fact, by the looks of it, there’s some serious business being put in by players as they continue to prepare for preseason camp and what everyone hopes is a season to remember in the Scarlet and Gray.

Throughout the offseason workouts, the OSU football creative team has been sharing what they call “dudes of the week,” and this past week’s honorees were just shared.

We don’t know what goes into being a “dude of the week” but we’re pretty sure it involves hard work, toughness, and effort, and attitude, among other stereotypical things. According to the announcement on X, the “dudes of the week” for Ohio State were linebacker Cody Simon, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

See some of the highlights of the week and what went into this unofficial award below.

We’ll keep bringing you news that comes out during the offseason as it happens.

