These three players will join Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze at SEC Media Days

AUBURN — At Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze's first SEC Media Days since 2017 next week, he'll be accompanied by tight end Luke Deal, offensive lineman Kam Stutts and jack linebacker Elijah McAllister.

McAllister, a transfer from Vanderbilt that committed to the Tigers in December, spent five years with the Commodores and was a team captain in 2022. He'll be part of a pass rush unit in 2023 that includes himself, transfers Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State) and Steven Sings V (Liberty) and freshman Keldric Faulk, among others.

A senior with 14 career receptions, Deal is one piece of an experienced group of tight ends on Auburn's roster. Florida International transfer Rivaldo Fairweather appears to be the starter, but Deal and other TEs like Tyler Fromm, Brandon Frazier and Micah Riley-Ducker are fighting to be his understudy.

Stutts started the majority of AU's games in 2022, cycling between left and right guard. Once preseason practices begin in early August, the Alabama native will be in a competition with the likes of freshman Connor Lew, junior Tate Johnson and Tulsa transfer Jaden Muskrat for a starting role.

Those representing Auburn are scheduled to speak at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville on July 18.

