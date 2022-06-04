Three players from the 2021 recruiting class ready to make an impact

Wisconsin football fell short of expectations last season, finishing with a 9-4 record, and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State.

More importantly, Wisconsin failed to win the Big Ten West for the second consecutive year, forcing UW to make some significant changes this offseason.

Coach Chyrst brought in a new offensive coordinator, running backs coach, and shifted Bob Bostad and Chris Haering into new roles as the offensive line and tight ends coach respectively.

In addition to the changes on the coaching staff, UW will be tasked with replacing six offensive starters, and eight from the nation’s top rated defense.

For the Badgers to reclaim a Big Ten West title, it’ll need several young players to step up and make a meaningful impact this upcoming season.

Here are, in no particular order, three players from the 2021 recruiting class that are ready to make a splash in 2022-23:

Safety, Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Eastern Michigan 34-7.

Wohler is a former four-star safety from Muskego (Wisc.) that committed to UW despite an extensive offer list that included the likes of Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Largely regulated to special teams duty last season, the true freshman registered 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass deflection in just 70 defensive snaps.

An injury to Travian Blaylock earlier this spring thrust Wohler into a starting spot next to John Torchio, allowing him to earn some valuable reps alongside the top unit.

What makes Wohler’s skill-set so intriguing, is his versatility to come down and help in run support, while also having the ability to play deep due to his speed and outstanding ball skills for the position.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound S is a prime candidate to break out entering his sophomore season, and is a lock for a significant role in Jim Leonhard’s defense in 2022.

Outside Linebacker, Darryl Peterson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Jayden Daniels #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reaches for the end zone pylon against linebacker Darryl Peterson #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Daniels stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Darryl Peterson is one of the most prized outside linebacker prospects in Bobby April’s impressive stable of edge rushers.

Per 247Sports, Peterson was a four-star recruit who chose Wisconsin over scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and several others.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound OLB quickly made the transition from defensive end in high school where he totaled an impressive 39.5 sacks over his final two varsity seasons, to edge rusher in his first season with the Badgers.

Peterson played just 38 snaps as a true freshman, registering two tackles. However, the talented pass-rusher came on late in the year, and earned his way onto the field during Wisconsin’s Las Vegas Bowl victory over ASU. Which is obviously indicative of what the coaching staff thinks of his immense upside, and how far he’s come.

This is a physical, violent pass-rusher with the upside to become the Badgers next star OLB once Nick Herbig is gone. Look for Peterson to earn significant snaps as in his second year.

Wide Receiver, Skyler Bell

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a catch in front of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After playing just nine snaps as a true freshman, It’s hard to imagine a player that boosted his stock this spring more than second year wide receiver Skyler Bell.

Now, after an impressive showing throughout the spring, Bell may have put himself in position to begin fall camp as the Badgers WR2.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound WR is an explosive athlete who could really add an interesting element to Wisconsin’s offense if they can find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Don’t be surprised to see the jet-sweep make a re-appearance on Saturday’s because of Bell’s skill-set.

