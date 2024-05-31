Three player dilemmas that Ancelotti will face at Real Madrid next season

Come tomorrow night, Real Madrid could be the champions of Europe in addition to the champions of Spain that they already have been crowned.

Heading into next season, however, it has now been clarified that change is inevitable. The departure of Toni Kroos and some big arrivals will force Carlo Ancelotti into some difficult decisions which could potentially compromise his existing setup.

Right from goal where Thibaut Courtois will return as a bonafide starter to the final third where Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are set to arrive, Los Blancos will boast changes in every department.

Here is a breakdown of three major player dilemmas the manager could thus face some the 2024-25 campaign.

Eder Militao or David Alaba?

One year ago, the Eder Militao-David Alaba combination was Carlo Ancelotti’s go-to option in central defence but a lot has changed over the past ten months or so.

Who will lose their spot next season? (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian star’s ACL injury early in the campaign ruled him out of action for close to eight months, allowing Antonio Rudiger a golden chance to prove his worth.

Over the months that followed, the German defender established himself as one of the most reliable players in the team and is now an undisputed starter.

Alaba’s ACL tear later in the campaign only made Rudiger shoulder more responsibility, and he proved that he is capable of handling the pressure.

Heading into next season, Ancelotti thus finds himself in a strange dilemma of who to partner alongside Rudiger in central defence.

Both Militao and Alaba are coming off gruesome ACL injuries that take a lot away from a professional footballer. The Brazilian has even made his return to action but has not been convincing with his performances so far.

Alaba, meanwhile, is still far off from stepping on the grass and will likely miss pre-season as well. Once back, he could see a similar dip in form as has been the case with Militao.

It will thus be interesting to see which option Ancelotti prefers to rely on next season, especially with talks of Militao’s sale also going around.

The high competition in Real Madrid’s midfield this season was only counter-balanced by the allocation of an extra starting spot to the department in Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-4-2 diamond setup.

How will Camavinga fit in next season? (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Toni Kroos’ departure next season will indeed clear one name from the long list of candidates, leaving Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Luka Modric in contention.

The bad news, however, is that a formation change is expected with Kylian Mbappe’s arrival. The shift to a 4-3-3 will reduce the placed up for grabs in midfield and Camavinga could well be the player to bear the brunt.

Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear with his selections that Aurelien Tchouameni is his first-choice pivot while Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham sit above Camavinga on the pecking order for the remaining two spots.

If indeed three spots are reserved for forwards, the former Rennes star will not have a place in Real Madrid’s starting lineup.

Ancelotti insisted in a recent interview that he eyes Camavinga to be his replacement for Toni Kroos, but finding a place for the youngster in the 4-3-3 will not be a bed of roses for the manager.

How will Ancelotti fit Rodrygo in the team? (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rodrygo’s place in Real Madrid simply depends on the formation the manager opts to deploy next season.

Should Ancelotti persist with a 4-4-2, the young Brazilian simply has little hope of finding a place for himself. After all, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will be the two bonafide starters in attack.

In case the coach selects a 4-3-3 going forward, Rodrygo can hope for the third spot in attack. Even then, however, the situation will not be one to the player’s liking.

The 23-year-old superstar best operates down the left flank, but his compatriot will be above him in the pecking order for that position.

With Mbappe likely to play down the centre, Rodrygo’s only option will be to start on the right, a position in which he has not excelled in recent times. It is a problem for the manager to solve. The repercussions of the same could directly impact his place in the team.