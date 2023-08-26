Three Pilots Killed in Mid-Air Crash Over Ukraine's Zhytomyr Region

Three Ukrainian Air Force pilots were killed in a mid-air collision over Zhytomyr Oblast on August 25, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Two L-39 military jets collided, the ministry said. Among those killed was Major Andrii Pilshchykov, call-sign “JUICE,” who was known for his interviews with international media.

Video filmed by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian service, Radio Svoboda, on August 26 shows military personnel clearing the wreckage site in the village of Sinhury and interviews with local eyewitnesses. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful