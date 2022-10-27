Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well.

The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this morning, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and DH Bryce Harper were named to their respective positions.

The awards are given out to the best offensive player at each position in each league, and is determined by votes from MLB managers and coaches, with the only stipulation that no one may vote for a player on his own team.

Schwarber is among nine NL finalists for the award, along with Mookie Betts of the Dodgers, San Diego’s Juan Soto, Joc Pederson of the Giants, the Braves’ Michael Harris, Pittsburgh’s Brian Reynolds, Milwaukee’s Hunter Renfro, and Starling Marte and Brandon Nimmo from the Mets.

In his first year in Philadelphia, Schwarber led the National League in home runs with 46. The two-time All-Star has yet to win a Silver Slugger in his eight-year career.

Realmuto, who won the award in both 2018 and 2019, is competing against Will Smith of the Dodgers, Willson Contreras of the Cubs, and Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud. The Phillies backstop finished tied for the most extra-base hits among NL catchers with 53, and second among catchers in home runs (22), RBI (87), and OPS (.820).

Harper was a special entrant among designated hitter finalists. He was included despite falling one game short of the 100-game minimum for games played this season. He is in a group featuring Washington’s Luke Voit, Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon, Albert Pujols of the Cardinals, San Diego’s Josh Bell, and Justin Turner of the Dodgers.

Harper won a Silver Slugger as an outfielder last season, as well as 2015 with the Nationals.

The award winners will be announced Thursday, November 10th.