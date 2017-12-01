All three phases contribute to what looks like a season-ending loss for the Redskins

It wasn't just the offense, or the defense, or the special teams that were at fault in the Redskins' loss in Dallas Thursday. It was one of those rare nights where all three deserve plenty of blame.

Here are my observations during the Redskins' depressing 38-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

-On their first drive the Redskins had a fourth and two at the Dallas 43. There was some buzz in the press box that they should go for it but Jay Gruden didn't hesitate to send out the punt team. The Cowboys are struggling on offense and there was no need to give them a short field.

The move made sense but it didn't please this stats guru from Football Outsiders.

I want to see the days when punting on 4th and short at midfield on the game's opening drive is extinct. — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) December 1, 2017

-For the second straight week Kirk Cousins got charged with an interception that the intended receiver had two hands on. This time it was Jamison Crowder, who was inside the 10-yard line when Cousins' pass went through his hands. Safety Jeff Heath picked it off and a prime scoring chance was gone. A few plays later Crowder committed another gaffe by fumbling a punt. The Cowboys recovered.

Story Continues

-In a drive that bridged the first and second quarters, the Cowboys converted three straight third downs to get into the red zone. The TD for the Cowboys, who have been scoring challenged lately, came on an eight-yard pass from Prescott to old reliable tight end Jason Witten.

-The Redskins did exactly what they couldn't do, give the Cowboys help. On third down, Cousins was sacked and fumbled, giving Dallas possession in the red zone. The defense held and kept the Cowboys to a field goal but the Redskins had handed a struggling team points.

Redskins so far:

3 turnovers

3 penalties

3 first downs





— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) December 1, 2017

-The Redskins got into deep trouble on special teams. Tress Way boomed a punt 55 yards but Ryan Switzer fielded it and bolted 83 yards for a touchdown. At that point, it was 17-0 with all three phases of the game contributing to the deficit.

-The Redskins got on the board after Cousins converted two straight third downs. He first found Crowder for 33 yards and then Ryan Grant for 20 and the touchdown. Washington had life at 17-7 and getting the second-half kickoff.

-The Redskins' first two possession of the second half came up empty near midfield. Cousins is under heavy pass pressure and the Redskins just can't seem to get downfield with running a short passing. Something like a dropped pass or a penalty trips them up.

-Alfred Morris killed his old team picking up chunks of yardage that got the Cowboys into Redskins territory. Dez Bryant finished the drive off with a key third-down catch and a 13-yard TD reception. If the Redskins season isn't over it's certainly on life support.

-Call off the last rites for the moment. Nine plays, 87 yards in 3:25 and the Redskins get a TD on a pass that Josh Doctson high-pointed in the end zone. There is some life, trailing by 10 with over 11 minutes left to play.

- The Cowboys instantly responded to the Redskins' scoring drive with one of their own and it was old friend Morris doing much of the damage. He ran for 9, 6, 15, and 11 yards to get his team into Redskins territory. The defense managed to get the Cowboys into a third and 10 but a pass interference flag on Bashaud Breeland put the ball on the one. On the next play Morris ran it in and that was that.

-After salt getting poured into the wound with another Dallas TD, the Redskins brought in Colt McCoy at quarterback, officially waving the white flag on the game and, with the 5-7 record, the season.

Fan analysis

Devastated Oline and Crowder giving advantage/momentum in away game. No chance really — D.D Manny (@manny123abc) December 1, 2017

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.